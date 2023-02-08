Lifestyle Kitchen Amazon Has a Whole Section Filled with Mid-Century Modern Dining Must-Haves, Starting at $12 Elevate your dining space. By Daniel Modlin Daniel Modlin Daniel Modlin is an editor of News & Deals for the Food & Drink Group on the commerce team. He has covered food trends, cooking techniques, recipe roundups, gift guides, kitchen retailer sales, and product reviews. His work has been featured on many publications including The Wall Street Journal, Architectural Digest, Travel + Leisure, New York Magazine, WIRED, and The Daily Beast. Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines Published on February 8, 2023 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Amazon While we’re obsessed with performance in the kitchen, one thing we can’t deny is that style and atmosphere play a big part of any dining experience. Think about it: If your favorite restaurant had no decor, would it still be as enjoyable to eat there? I don’t think so. Thankfully, Amazon has an amazing mid-century modern storefront filled with dining essentials, all starting at just $12. From candle holders to coffee tables, this collection has everything you need to set the mood for your next meal. Keep scrolling to shop some of our favorite picks, or head straight to the storefront yourself. Rivet Set of 2 Mid-Century Nested Metal Side Tables Amazon To buy: $175 at amazon.com Whether you want to watch TV and eat on the couch, or are sipping cocktails and listening to music as a precursor to the main course, these nested side tables are just the thing for you. Because they stack, they save space when not in use, but when you pull them out, they are as elegant as it gets for hosting or just entertaining yourself. KiaoTime Set of 3 Brass Candle Holders Amazon To buy: $43 at amazon.com Nothing says mid-century modern quite like brass candle holders. Set the mood and light up some tapers. These almost look like jiggers for making cocktails, but instead, will rest beautifully wherever you decide to place them, whether that’s the dining table, kitchen island, or coffee table. Christopher Knight Set of 2 Dining Chairs Amazon To buy: $172 (originally $264) at amazon.com Grab a set of two beautiful angled dining chairs to add to your kitchen table. With iconic mid-century splayed legs, a stunning wooden frame, and upholstery on the seat, these chairs will elevate your dining experience, and make it more comfortable, too. Rumi Decor Ceramic Vases Amazon To buy: $30 (originally $43) at amazon.com Coming in with a shade of orange, teal, and beige, these vases are a great centerpiece for your dining room table. Because they are complimentary jewel tones, you can display them together as a set or individually, scattered throughout the room. The choice is yours. Bisdiso Lift Top Coffee Table Amazon To buy: $235 at amazon.com Just because you’re dining in style, doesn’t mean you have to do it at a dining room table. Instead, check out this lift-top coffee table that converts a regular coffee table into a way to eat in front of the TV. Underneath that lift top is plenty of storage space, too. More Fresh Finds from Food & Wine: Shoppers Are Swapping Their More Expensive Meat Thermometers for This One That’s 85% Off These Mixing Bowls with 8,000 Perfect Ratings Come with Built-In Graters, so You Can Prep, Cook, and Store All in One Container Thanks to This Pour-Over Carafe, I Never Need to Buy Paper Coffee Filters Again Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit