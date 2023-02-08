Amazon Has a Whole Section Filled with Mid-Century Modern Dining Must-Haves, Starting at $12

Elevate your dining space.

Published on February 8, 2023

amazon-mid-century-modern-tout
While we’re obsessed with performance in the kitchen, one thing we can’t deny is that style and atmosphere play a big part of any dining experience. Think about it: If your favorite restaurant had no decor, would it still be as enjoyable to eat there? I don’t think so.

Thankfully, Amazon has an amazing mid-century modern storefront filled with dining essentials, all starting at just $12. From candle holders to coffee tables, this collection has everything you need to set the mood for your next meal. Keep scrolling to shop some of our favorite picks, or head straight to the storefront yourself

Rivet Set of 2 Mid-Century Nested Metal Side Tables

Amazon Brand â Rivet Mid-Century Nested Metal Side Tables

Whether you want to watch TV and eat on the couch, or are sipping cocktails and listening to music as a precursor to the main course, these nested side tables are just the thing for you. Because they stack, they save space when not in use, but when you pull them out, they are as elegant as it gets for hosting or just entertaining yourself. 

KiaoTime Set of 3 Brass Candle Holders

Kiao Time Set of 3 Brass Gold Metal Taper Candle Holders Candlestick Holders

Nothing says mid-century modern quite like brass candle holders. Set the mood and light up some tapers. These almost look like jiggers for making cocktails, but instead, will rest beautifully wherever you decide to place them, whether that’s the dining table, kitchen island, or coffee table. 

Christopher Knight Set of 2 Dining Chairs

Christopher Knight Home Francie Fabric Dining Chairs

Grab a set of two beautiful angled dining chairs to add to your kitchen table. With iconic mid-century splayed legs, a stunning wooden frame, and upholstery on the seat, these chairs will elevate your dining experience, and make it more comfortable, too.

Rumi Decor Ceramic Vases

Rumi DÃ©cor Modern Ceramic Vases for Decor

Coming in with a shade of orange, teal, and beige, these vases are a great centerpiece for your dining room table. Because they are complimentary jewel tones, you can display them together as a set or individually, scattered throughout the room. The choice is yours.

Bisdiso Lift Top Coffee Table

Bidiso Lift Top Coffee Table

Just because you’re dining in style, doesn’t mean you have to do it at a dining room table. Instead, check out this lift-top coffee table that converts a regular coffee table into a way to eat in front of the TV. Underneath that lift top is plenty of storage space, too.

