Miami Travel Guide

F&W features spectacular restaurants from expert chefs like Michael Schwartz and Michelle Bernstein, delicious local seafood, Cuban burgers and fabulous hotels.

The Delano

The center of Miami Beach nightlife, Lenny Kravitz’s updated 1950s Havana–style piano bar in the Delano has music played on a Lucite grand piano and Latin-inspired drinks. delano-hotel.com.

Best Hotels in Miami
From beautiful-people-watching at sparkling pools to niche budget options to chic boutiques, here are 9 of the best hotels in Miami.
Where to Drink Outdoors in Miami
Dog-Friendly Restaurants in Miami
Best Brunch in Miami
