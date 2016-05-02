A day in Bernstein’s Miami can take you from the quiet galleries of a downtown museum to the sensual energy of a neon-lit dance floor. | Food & Wine
4.4.24Status:Inactive
Savexmlns:skos="http://www.w3.org/2004/02/skos/core#" xmlns:xsd="http://www.w3.org/2001/XMLSchema#" xmlns:owl="http://www.w3.org/2002/07/owl#" xmlns:rdf="http://www.w3.org/1999/02/22-rdf-syntax-ns#" xmlns:rss="http://purl.org/rss/1.0/" xmlns:site="http://www.foodandwine.com/ns#" xmlns:fb="http://ogp.me/ns/fb#" xmlns:article="http://ogp.me/ns/article#" xmlns:book="http://ogp.me/ns/book#" xmlns:profile="http://ogp.me/ns/profile#" xmlns:video="http://ogp.me/ns/video#" xmlns:product="http://ogp.me/ns/product#" class="js js no-touch history csscalc wf-brandongrotesque-n5-active wf-brandongrotesque-n7-active wf-jafberninosans-i4-active wf-jafberninosans-n4-active wf-jafberninosans-n7-active wf-leituranews-n7-active wf-brandongrotesque-i4-active wf-brandongrotesque-i5-active wf-brandongrotesque-i7-active wf-brandongrotesque-n4-active wf-jafberninosans-i7-active wf-leituranews-i4-active wf-leituranews-i6-active wf-leituranews-i7-active wf-leituranews-n4-active wf-leituranews-n6-active wf-active" style=""> A day in Bernstein’s Miami can take you from the quiet galleries of a downtown museum to the sensual energy of a neon-lit dance floor. | Food & Wine
Search form
Advanced Search
4.4.24Status:Inactive
Save

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up