5 Tacos to Make with Labor Day Leftovers

Did you grill more than you can eat? We’ve got you covered.

September 05, 2016

For the ultimate #TacoTuesday, here are five great ways to use Labor Day cookout leftovers.

1.  Grilled Chicken Breast Tacos with Creamy Cabbage Slaw

Buy pre-shredded cabbage to make these tacos super fast.

2. BBQ Shredded Pork and Quinoa Tacos

Slow cooker barbecued pork is fantastic on hamburger buns with coleslaw and thinly sliced pickles. Leftovers are just as delicious in tacos accompanied with tart avocado salsa and crunchy red onions.

3. Steak Tacos with Pineapple

Pair leftover steak with sweet, juicy pineapple for a fast and delicious weeknight meal.

4. Tofu-and-Vegetable Tacos with Eggplant-Ancho Spread

The smoky spread for these fantastic vegetarian tacos also makes a delicious dip.

Have an abundance of grilled veggies? Try these excellent vegetarian tacos.

5. Grilled Salmon-and-Lentil Tacos 

Wrap leftover grilled salmon in tortillas and top with cabbage, cilantro, radishes and sour cream or pickled onions and lentils. 

