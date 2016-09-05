5 Tacos to Make with Labor Day Leftovers

For the ultimate #TacoTuesday, here are five great ways to use Labor Day cookout leftovers.

Buy pre-shredded cabbage to make these tacos super fast.

Slow cooker barbecued pork is fantastic on hamburger buns with coleslaw and thinly sliced pickles. Leftovers are just as delicious in tacos accompanied with tart avocado salsa and crunchy red onions.

© Eva Kolenko

Pair leftover steak with sweet, juicy pineapple for a fast and delicious weeknight meal.

The smoky spread for these fantastic vegetarian tacos also makes a delicious dip. TINA RUPP

Have an abundance of grilled veggies? Try these excellent vegetarian tacos.

Wrap leftover grilled salmon in tortillas and top with cabbage, cilantro, radishes and sour cream or pickled onions and lentils.