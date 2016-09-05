5 Tacos to Make with Labor Day Leftovers

Did you grill more than you can eat? We’ve got you covered.
For the ultimate #TacoTuesday, here are five great ways to use Labor Day cookout leftovers.
1. Grilled Chicken Breast Tacos with Creamy Cabbage Slaw
Buy pre-shredded cabbage to make these tacos super fast.
2. BBQ Shredded Pork and Quinoa Tacos
Slow cooker barbecued pork is fantastic on hamburger buns with coleslaw and thinly sliced pickles. Leftovers are just as delicious in tacos accompanied with tart avocado salsa and crunchy red onions.
3. Steak Tacos with Pineapple
© Eva Kolenko
Pair leftover steak with sweet, juicy pineapple for a fast and delicious weeknight meal.
4. Tofu-and-Vegetable Tacos with Eggplant-Ancho Spread
TINA RUPP
Have an abundance of grilled veggies? Try these excellent vegetarian tacos.
5. Grilled Salmon-and-Lentil Tacos
Wrap leftover grilled salmon in tortillas and top with cabbage, cilantro, radishes and sour cream or pickled onions and lentils.