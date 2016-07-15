5 Enchiladas That are Perfect for Summer

When it's hot outside and turning on the oven is the last thing you want to do, enchiladas are still a terrific option.

© Madeleine Hill

F&W chef in residence Andrew Zimmern love this classic Flo-ribbean-Cuban-inspired dish on summer evenings.

No oven required for these fast, healthy enchiladas.

Save yourself a step by buying cooked shrimp or try crawfish tails.

Put a fun, tropical spin on classic chicken enchiladas with juicy pineapple.

The recipe here is based on a dish created by Los Angeles chef Josef Centeno’s great-grandmother, who raised 12 kids. Because meat was expensive, she often made enchiladas using only vegetables, like carrots and potatoes. For his enchiladas, Centeno makes a sofrito, cooking carrots low and slow in olive oil with garlic and tomatoes.

