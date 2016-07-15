5 Enchiladas That are Perfect for Summer

No, it's not too hot out.
When it's hot outside and turning on the oven is the last thing you want to do, enchiladas are still a terrific option.
1. Clams and Lobster Enchilada
© Madeleine Hill
F&W chef in residence Andrew Zimmern love this classic Flo-ribbean-Cuban-inspired dish on summer evenings.
2. Summery No-Bake Chicken Enchiladas with Pico de Gallo
No oven required for these fast, healthy enchiladas.
3. Shrimp Enchiladas
Save yourself a step by buying cooked shrimp or try crawfish tails.
4. Pineapple Chicken Enchiladas
Put a fun, tropical spin on classic chicken enchiladas with juicy pineapple.
5. No-Bake Vegetarian Enchiladas
For his delicious meatless enchiladas, chef Josef Cento's makes a sofrito, cooking carrots low and slow in olive oil with garlic and tomatoes.