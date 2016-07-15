5 Enchiladas That are Perfect for Summer

No, it's not too hot out. 

July 15, 2016

When it's hot outside and turning on the oven is the last thing you want to do, enchiladas are still a terrific option. 

1. Clams and Lobster Enchilada  

F&W chef in residence Andrew Zimmern love this classic Flo-ribbean-Cuban-inspired dish on summer evenings.

2. Summery No-Bake Chicken Enchiladas with Pico de Gallo 

No oven required for these fast, healthy enchiladas. 

3. Shrimp Enchiladas 

Save yourself a step by buying cooked shrimp or try crawfish tails.

4. Pineapple Chicken Enchiladas  

Put a fun, tropical spin on classic chicken enchiladas with juicy pineapple. 

5. No-Bake Vegetarian Enchiladas

The recipe here is based on a dish created by Los Angeles chef Josef Centeno’s great-grandmother, who raised 12 kids. Because meat was expensive, she often made enchiladas using only vegetables, like carrots and potatoes. For his enchiladas, Centeno makes a sofrito, cooking carrots low and slow in olive oil with garlic and tomatoes.

For his delicious meatless enchiladas, chef Josef Cento's makes a sofrito, cooking carrots low and slow in olive oil with garlic and tomatoes.

