Mexico Travel Guide
Mexico Travel Guide
F&W features star chef Richard Sandoval’s Mexico City guide, a super-foodie’s Tijuana tour and Rick Bayless’s Baja. Plus: the best all-inclusive resorts and incredible recipes.
Top Picks
Richard Sandoval’s Mexico City Guide
- Maximo Bistrot Local
- Azul Condesa
- Pujol
- La Capital
- Delirio
- Rosetta
- Raiz Cocina de Estaciones
- Fishers
- Mercado San Juan
Top Hotel
Endémico, Baja California
Is Valle de Guadalupe the next Mendoza? The owners of Endémico are betting on it. They’ve built a knockout of a hotel: 20 chic cabins perched on a rocky slope in the heart of Baja California’s wine country. hotelendemico.comPlus: More Beautiful Resorts
Expert Guide
Super-Foodie’s Tijuana
When Los Angeles’s best chefs need a jolt of inspiration, they make a run for Tijuana.
F&W Go List
The Riviera Maya
Writer Bob Morris went to Mexico with a mission: Visit all-inclusive resorts with an eye on value and taste.
From the Archives
Rick Bayless in Baja
Does Baja have Mexico’s most exciting food? Chef Rick Bayless makes a case.
Related Articles
- The Riviera Maya for Foodies
- A Yucatán Adventure
- Oaxaca’s Art and Food Rebels
- A Cooking Adventure at a Mexico Spa
- The Mexico City Travel Guide
- Where to Stay and Eat in Oaxaca, Mexico
- Easy Grilling: Mexican Kebab Party
- A Lesson in Mexican Flavors
- Mexican Favorites Made Healthy
- Harvest Party, Mexican-Style
- Best Taco Spots