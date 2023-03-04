This Affordable Knife Set Performs Even Better Than More Expensive Brands, and Amazon Just Slashed the Price

A good set of knives is an essential part of any kitchen. After all, not every ingredient gets cooked, but there are few that don’t end up on the chopping block at one point or another. You need a set that is sharp, easy to access, and easy to use.

If you’re looking for a new set of knives, you’re in luck. Right now, one of our very favorite sets from Mercer is on sale for just $124. In fact, this is its lowest price it has been at since Black Friday, per price-tracking website CamelCamelCamel.

To buy: Mercer Culinary 6-Piece Knife Block Set, $124 (originally $186) at amazon.com

This set from Mercer comes with the five knives you really need, a paring, utility, boning, chef’s knife. Each knife is forged from high-quality German steel and includes an ergonomic handle to make it feel like just an extension of your hand. The set comes complete with a glass block that is compact and slim enough to put anywhere on your countertop. While they’re not dishwasher-safe, you can easily clean them under the sink after each use — and that’s the only maintenance required.

During testing, we loved how unique the block was, writing that it “looks significantly more expensive than it actually is,” thanks to the tempered glass. But they don’t just look more expensive, we also found they performed better than more expensive alternatives. We wrote that these knives “are among the smoothest there are,” and that they “work like a dream.”

While we loved this set for many reasons there were only a few problems. One was that the tempered glass block may get dirty, so make sure to take extra care when washing your blades. And the other was that it leaves no room for more knives. However, you won’t need to. This set has everything you need.

If you’re looking for a new set of knives, we couldn’t recommend this set from Mercer enough. For just $124, it’ll be an essential part of your kitchen from now on.

