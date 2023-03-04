This Affordable Knife Set Performs Even Better Than More Expensive Brands, and Amazon Just Slashed the Price

We haven’t seen it this low since Black Friday.

By
Daniel Modlin
Daniel Modlin
Daniel Modlin
Daniel Modlin is an editor of News & Deals for the Food & Drink Group on the commerce team. He has covered food trends, cooking techniques, recipe roundups, gift guides, kitchen retailer sales, and product reviews. His work has been featured on many publications including The Wall Street Journal, Architectural Digest, Travel + Leisure, New York Magazine, WIRED, and The Daily Beast.
Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 4, 2023

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Mercer Culinary M20000 Genesis 6-Piece Forged Knife Block Set, Tempered Glass Block TOUT
Photo:

Food & Wine / Reese Herrington

A good set of knives is an essential part of any kitchen. After all, not every ingredient gets cooked, but there are few that don’t end up on the chopping block at one point or another. You need a set that is sharp, easy to access, and easy to use.

If you’re looking for a new set of knives, you’re in luck. Right now, one of our very favorite sets from Mercer is on sale for just $124. In fact, this is its lowest price it has been at since Black Friday, per price-tracking website CamelCamelCamel

Mercer Culinary M20000 Genesis 6-Piece Forged Knife Block Set, Tempered Glass Block

Amazon

To buy: Mercer Culinary 6-Piece Knife Block Set, $124 (originally $186) at amazon.com

This set from Mercer comes with the five knives you really need, a paring, utility, boning, chef’s knife. Each knife is forged from high-quality German steel and includes an ergonomic handle to make it feel like just an extension of your hand. The set comes complete with a glass block that is compact and slim enough to put anywhere on your countertop. While they’re not dishwasher-safe, you can easily clean them under the sink after each use — and that’s the only maintenance required. 

During testing, we loved how unique the block was, writing that it “looks significantly more expensive than it actually is,” thanks to the tempered glass. But they don’t just look more expensive, we also found they performed better than more expensive alternatives. We wrote that these knives “are among the smoothest there are,” and that they “work like a dream.”

While we loved this set for many reasons there were only a few problems. One was that the tempered glass block may get dirty, so make sure to take extra care when washing your blades. And the other was that it leaves no room for more knives. However, you won’t need to. This set has everything you need. 

If you’re looking for a new set of knives, we couldn’t recommend this set from Mercer enough. For just $124, it’ll be an essential part of your kitchen from now on. 

At the time of publishing, the price was at $124

Was this page helpful?

More Fresh Finds from Food & Wine

Amazon Weekend Sale Items Tout
Amazon Is Taking Up to 80% Off Top Brands Like All-Clad, Vitamix, Staub, and More This Weekend—Here’s What to Shop
PoYang Kitchen Sink Splash Guard Tout
This $9 Find Keeps Kitchen Counters Clean and Splash-Free, According to Amazon Shoppers
OXO Good Grips Little Fish Turner Tout
I’m Convinced This Is the Only Spatula You’ll Ever Need, and It’s Only $16 at Amazon
Related Articles
Best Knife Sets
The 7 Best Knife Sets for 2023, According to Our Tests
Henckels Statement 7-pc Self-Sharpening Knife Block Set
J.A. Henckels’ Self-Sharpening Knife Set Is the Perfect Gift — and It’s 52% Off Right Now
Best Presidents Day Kitchen and Home Amazon Deals tout
Hang On, There Are So Many Kitchen and Home Presidents Day Deals at Amazon—Up to 80% Off
Amazon's top trending home & kitchen items for february Tout
From Knife Blocks to Chocolate, Here Are the Kitchen and Food Items Amazon Shoppers Loved in February
Best Brisket Knives
The 6 Best Knives For Slicing Brisket, According to BBQ Experts
Presidents Day First-person âshopping editorâ roundup
I Spend 40 Hours a Week Finding the Best Kitchen Deals—This Is What I’m Grabbing This Presidents Day
Martha Stewart; pieces from her collection with Amazon
Martha Stewart Just Launched a Collection at Amazon, Including Cookware and Dining Essentials That Start at $23
Made In Presidents Day sale TOUT
Get Restaurant-Quality Cookware at a Discount During Made In’s Big Presidents Day Sale
HENCKELS Dynamic Razor-Sharp 7-pc Knife Set
This Compact 7-Piece Knife Set from Henckels Has Every Knife You’ll Ever Need, and You Can Get it for Less Than $100
Early Amazon Knife/Knife Set Deal One-Off tout
Knives from J.A. Henckels, Mercer Culinary, Calphalon, and More Are Up to 73% Off on Amazon Ahead of Black Friday
Mercer Culinary M18830P Offset Spatula
I Was a Pro-Baker, and This $7 Tool Is One of the Few I Still Can’t Live Without
Amazon Home New Arrivals tout
New: Amazon Has Great Additions to Its Kitchen Section, and Prices Start at Just $19
Amazon Prime Early Access Sale Best Knife Deals Tout
These Are the Best Knife Deals We've Seen Since Prime Day—Up to 62% Off
Henckels Modernist 14-pc Self-Sharpening Knife Set with Block
Henckels’ Self-Sharpening Knife Set Makes ‘Cutting a Breeze’—and It’s $457 Off at Target
Shopping Editor, and These Are 13 of My Favorite Food and Kitchen
I’m a Shopping Editor, and These Are 13 of My Favorite Food and Kitchen Items to Snap Up Before Cyber Monday Ends
Amazon Early Kitchen Deals Roundup
30 Early Amazon Black Friday Deals You Can Already Shop for Your Kitchen—Up to 73% Off