What to Buy Trending Products & Deals The 15 Best Patio Furniture Deals to Shop at Amazon During Memorial Day Weekend—Up to 74% Off The deals start at just $32 on Amazon right now. By Sanah Faroke Sanah Faroke Instagram Sanah Faroke is an Associate Commerce Editor at Dotdash Meredith. She has written for Real Simple, Food & Wine, People, Better Homes & Gardens, Southern Living, and more since 2021. Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines Published on May 27, 2023 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Food & Wine / Amazon It may still be spring, but it’s safe to say Memorial Day marks the unofficial start of summer complete with delicious barbecues and beach days. If you’re ready for fun in the sun, you probably want to spend most of your time outdoors. But you don’t have to go far, not when your backyard is just a few feet away. All you need is some patio furniture to seal the deal. Outdoor dining, lounging, and everything in between easily comes together when you have the right garden furniture. But there’s one thing that’s even better than finding the perfect set: When you find it on sale. Amazon is dropping tons of deals for the holiday weekend in this massive Memorial Day Deals Hub — up to 74% off. There’s stylish dining sets as well as conversation seating, and comfy loveseats. You’ll also find sales on individual pieces, like tables, chairs, and beyond just in case you need to fill the gaps in your existing set. Best Memorial Day Outdoor Furniture Deals Safavieh Bassey 4-Piece Outdoor Patio Set, $254 (originally $658) Christopher Knight Home Lola Outdoor Cast Aluminum Side Table, $58 (originally $99) Walker Edison Wood Chevron Patio Furniture Dining Set, $455 (originally $899) Keter Rio 3-Piece Resin Wicker Patio Furniture Set, $115 (originally $169) Crosley Furniture Griffith Retro Outdoor Metal Chair, $84 (originally $149) Sunjoy Vanessa Combination Umbrella Stand Side Table, $65 (originally $106) Ashley Furniture Beachcroft Loveseat, $887 (originally $1,175) Christopher Knight Home Lilac Dione Outdoor Iron Side Table, $31(originally $85) Safavieh Home Hooper Outdoor Stacking Arm Chairs, $329 (originally $588) Christopher Knight Home Outdoor Cast Aluminum Dining Table, $281 (originally $384) If you look forward to having morning coffee outdoors, you’ll need this popular Keter wicker set. The patio furniture comes with two ergonomic chairs that dip slightly, so you can relax and safely drink your beverage without spilling on yourself. It also comes with a little table to rest other food items at an arm’s reach. While this Keter pick has a woven rattan design, it’s actually made with durable resin that can withstand harsh weather conditions, giving you years of use. Amazon To buy: Keter Rio 3-Piece Resin Wicker Patio Furniture Set, $115 (originally $169) at amazon.com If you already splurged on outdoor cooking essentials this weekend, it’s time to invest in a space to eat those meals on. Enter this Walker Edison patio furniture dining set. The four-piece pick comes with two chairs, a dining table, and a long bench to seat the whole family. However, if you’re planning on hosting guests, this stylish bundle also comes in various options — up to seven pieces to seat six. The wooden furniture has a beautiful chevron style and comes in three colors, including dark brown. Amazon To buy: Walker Edison Wood Chevron Patio Furniture Dining Set, $455 (originally $899) at amazon.com And anyone who loves dining alfresco, but doesn’t have a ton of backyard space should seriously consider this on-sale pick. The five-piece Safavieh dining set looks like traditional patio furniture, but it can actually be folded up and stored. The chairs can be tucked inside the cavity of the drop leaf table, which has wheels for easy mobility. Shop the set in gray, black, and brown while it’s up to 47% off. Amazon To buy: Safavieh Kerman 5-Piece Foldable Patio Dining Set, $345 (originally $653) at amazon.com In between meals, you just might want to lounge on the porch. That’s where this coastal-looking Ashley Furniture loveseat comes in. The wicker base gives it that relaxed appearance ideal for transforming your outdoors into a vacation home away from home. It also comes with comfortable back and seat cushions made with easy-to-clean fabric, so you can rest easy when accidental spills occur. And if you want to revamp your whole space with this style, you can also score deals on the brand’s arm chair, coffee table, sofa, and more. Amazon To buy: Ashley Furniture Beachcroft Loveseat, $887 (originally $1,175) at amazon.com Want to see what other outdoor furniture pieces are on sale at Amazon? Scroll through the rest of this list for the best Memorial Day deals below. Amazon To buy: Safavieh Bassey 4-Piece Outdoor Patio Set, $254 (originally $658) at amazon.com Amazon To buy: Christopher Knight Home Lola Outdoor Cast Aluminum Side Table, $58 (originally $99) at amazon.com Amazon To buy: Crosley Furniture Griffith Retro Outdoor Metal Chair, $84 (originally $149) at amazon.com Amazon To buy: Sunjoy Vanessa Combination Umbrella Stand Side Table, $65 (originally $106) at amazon.com Amazon To buy: Christopher Knight Home Lilac Dione Outdoor Iron Side Table, $31 (originally $85) at amazon.com Amazon To buy: Safavieh Home Hooper Outdoor Stacking Arm Chairs, $329 (originally $588) at amazon.com Amazon To buy: Christopher Knight Home Outdoor Cast Aluminum Dining Table, $281 (originally $384) at amazon.com Amazon To buy: Ashley Furniture Paradise Trail Outdoor Wicker Patio Barstool Set, $217 (originally $819) at amazon.com Amazon To buy: Flash Furniture Lila Rattan Stack Chair 4-Pack, $153 (originally $453) at amazon.com Amazon To buy: Crosley Furniture 5-Piece Palm Harbor Outdoor Wicker Dining Set, $509 (originally $1,009) at amazon.com Amazon To buy: Shine Company Vermont Rocking Chair, $129 with coupon (originally $186) at amazon.com Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit More Fresh Finds from Food & Wine These Are the 11 Best Kitchen Deals at Gilt for Memorial Day Weekend, and Prices Start at Just $22 You Can Grab One of Our Favorite Ice Makers for Under $100 During Amazon's Memorial Day Weekend Sale Don’t Wait! Memorial Day Weekend Deals on Staub, Calphalon, and More Are Up to 78% Off at Amazon