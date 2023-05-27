The 15 Best Patio Furniture Deals to Shop at Amazon During Memorial Day Weekend—Up to 74% Off

It may still be spring, but it’s safe to say Memorial Day marks the unofficial start of summer complete with delicious barbecues and beach days. If you’re ready for fun in the sun, you probably want to spend most of your time outdoors. But you don’t have to go far, not when your backyard is just a few feet away. All you need is some patio furniture to seal the deal.

Outdoor dining, lounging, and everything in between easily comes together when you have the right garden furniture. But there’s one thing that’s even better than finding the perfect set: When you find it on sale. Amazon is dropping tons of deals for the holiday weekend in this massive Memorial Day Deals Hub — up to 74% off. There’s stylish dining sets as well as conversation seating, and comfy loveseats. You’ll also find sales on individual pieces, like tables, chairs, and beyond just in case you need to fill the gaps in your existing set.

Best Memorial Day Outdoor Furniture Deals

If you look forward to having morning coffee outdoors, you’ll need this popular Keter wicker set. The patio furniture comes with two ergonomic chairs that dip slightly, so you can relax and safely drink your beverage without spilling on yourself. It also comes with a little table to rest other food items at an arm’s reach. While this Keter pick has a woven rattan design, it’s actually made with durable resin that can withstand harsh weather conditions, giving you years of use.

To buy: Keter Rio 3-Piece Resin Wicker Patio Furniture Set, $115 (originally $169) at amazon.com

If you already splurged on outdoor cooking essentials this weekend, it’s time to invest in a space to eat those meals on. Enter this Walker Edison patio furniture dining set. The four-piece pick comes with two chairs, a dining table, and a long bench to seat the whole family. However, if you’re planning on hosting guests, this stylish bundle also comes in various options — up to seven pieces to seat six. The wooden furniture has a beautiful chevron style and comes in three colors, including dark brown.

To buy: Walker Edison Wood Chevron Patio Furniture Dining Set, $455 (originally $899) at amazon.com

And anyone who loves dining alfresco, but doesn’t have a ton of backyard space should seriously consider this on-sale pick. The five-piece Safavieh dining set looks like traditional patio furniture, but it can actually be folded up and stored. The chairs can be tucked inside the cavity of the drop leaf table, which has wheels for easy mobility. Shop the set in gray, black, and brown while it’s up to 47% off.

To buy: Safavieh Kerman 5-Piece Foldable Patio Dining Set, $345 (originally $653) at amazon.com

In between meals, you just might want to lounge on the porch. That’s where this coastal-looking Ashley Furniture loveseat comes in. The wicker base gives it that relaxed appearance ideal for transforming your outdoors into a vacation home away from home. It also comes with comfortable back and seat cushions made with easy-to-clean fabric, so you can rest easy when accidental spills occur. And if you want to revamp your whole space with this style, you can also score deals on the brand’s arm chair, coffee table, sofa, and more.

To buy: Ashley Furniture Beachcroft Loveseat, $887 (originally $1,175) at amazon.com

Want to see what other outdoor furniture pieces are on sale at Amazon? Scroll through the rest of this list for the best Memorial Day deals below.

To buy: Safavieh Bassey 4-Piece Outdoor Patio Set, $254 (originally $658) at amazon.com

To buy: Christopher Knight Home Lola Outdoor Cast Aluminum Side Table, $58 (originally $99) at amazon.com

To buy: Crosley Furniture Griffith Retro Outdoor Metal Chair, $84 (originally $149) at amazon.com

To buy: Sunjoy Vanessa Combination Umbrella Stand Side Table, $65 (originally $106) at amazon.com

To buy: Christopher Knight Home Lilac Dione Outdoor Iron Side Table, $31 (originally $85) at amazon.com

To buy: Safavieh Home Hooper Outdoor Stacking Arm Chairs, $329 (originally $588) at amazon.com

To buy: Christopher Knight Home Outdoor Cast Aluminum Dining Table, $281 (originally $384) at amazon.com

To buy: Ashley Furniture Paradise Trail Outdoor Wicker Patio Barstool Set, $217 (originally $819) at amazon.com

To buy: Flash Furniture Lila Rattan Stack Chair 4-Pack, $153 (originally $453) at amazon.com

To buy: Crosley Furniture 5-Piece Palm Harbor Outdoor Wicker Dining Set, $509 (originally $1,009) at amazon.com

To buy: Shine Company Vermont Rocking Chair, $129 with coupon (originally $186) at amazon.com