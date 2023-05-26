Don’t Wait! Memorial Day Weekend Deals on Staub, Calphalon, and More Are Up to 78% Off at Amazon

Including outdoor furniture, grills, cookware, and more starting at $15.

By
Sanah Faroke is an Associate Commerce Editor at Dotdash Meredith. She has written for Real Simple, Food & Wine, People, Better Homes & Gardens, Southern Living, and more since 2021.
Published on May 26, 2023

The long holiday weekend is nearly here, and with the weather being so nice out, chances are you’ll be spending it outdoors. In between celebrating loved ones and enjoying time out back this Memorial Day weekend, there’s bound to be some grilling and barbecue-eating, too. Now you can prepare for all your yard gatherings to come this summer, with these massive deals—all up to 78% off. 

Whether you’re planning to entertain this spring or simply need a kitchen refresh, there are tons of wow-worthy sales happening right now at Amazon for Memorial Day weekend. Think cast iron cookware and fry pan sets, as well as air fryers, ice cream makers, and toasters. You’ll also find dining and entertaining must-haves including outdoor furniture sets, grills, silverware, and more. Oh, and these are all from top brands like Staub, Ninja, Calphalon, Breville, and Traeger, just to name a few. 

Best Memorial Day Cookware Deals

Those planning to toss out old pots and pans are in luck. Amazon is slashing prices nearly in half on many cookware pieces, including this All-Clad fry pan set. You’ll get an 8- and 10-inch pan with a nonstick surface ideal for frying eggs, fish, and more. The pans are so good, even professionally trained chefs say “you can’t beat” them. If you’re excited to grill, but don’t have a yard, Lodge’s bestselling grill pan is perfect. The cast iron pan heats evenly and provides a nice sear to chicken, kebabs, and vegetables thanks to its raised grill lines. It’s loved by more than 22,800 shoppers and is just $22 right now.

Best Memorial Day Appliance Deals

If you’ve been waiting for a good deal to jump on the air fryer train, get ready to take the leap. Several air fryers are seriously marked down, like this best-selling Ninja option that crisps up chicken strips, salmon bites, and pizza for just $90. This GoWise air fryer is also pretty inexpensive now, thanks to a 46% off markdown. It has a deep 3.7-quart capacity that’s perfect for family meals. If you already have an air fryer, grab Cuisinart’s popular ice cream maker that whips up custom pints at home, while it’s 51% off. 

Best Memorial Day Knife Deals

You want to chop chives, slice carrots, and dice onions with the best of the best. And since these knives happen to be on sale, you’ll have scored a deal, too. J.A. Henckels is one of the top options money can buy, and this chef’s knife is 52% off. It’s versatile enough to chop chicken, steaks, and pork shoulder as well as all the vegetables along with it, per reviewers. But if you want a set that’s on sale, go with this Calphalon option that comes with 11 knives with labeled handles, kitchen shears, and a wooden storing block. Bonus: The block even sharpens the knives for you. 

Best Memorial Day Entertaining Deals

Everything you could need to host a dinner party is marked down significantly — up to 54% off. Clever pasta bowl plates (also known as “blates”), which have high edges ideal for large servings are 42% off. Plus, Corelle salad plates with a unique square appearance are just $28 for a six-piece set. They’re pretty much indestructible due to the brand’s durable design. Lenox dinnerware is also on sale, like this pretty butterfly meadow set ideal for spring. The bundle comes with bowls as well as salad and dinner plates.  

Best Memorial Day Outdoor Deals

Dining alfresco? You need this stylish outdoor table then. It seats about six people via two chairs and a large bench. The table is also large enough to serve meals family style and comes in three color options, including this dark brown wood pick. And for all that grilling this summer, scoop up this Weber propane gas grill. It has a large cast-iron cooking surface that can accommodate multiple patties and hot dogs, plus a prep station on both sides. As for drinks, you’ll love this Keter table that has a hidden cooler inside to hold every drink option under the sun: Beer, soda, wine, etc. Its resin exterior will withstand the sun’s rays and won’t peel even after years of use. 

