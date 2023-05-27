These Are the 11 Best Kitchen Deals at Gilt for Memorial Day Weekend, and Prices Start at Just $22

When I’m typically looking for kitchen deals, I go straight to Amazon or Target. But just because I'm used to doing something one way, doesn’t mean there isn’t a better way out there. That’s why I’m so happy I discovered that this under-the-radar retailer has slashed prices on some of the best kitchenware on the market.

If you haven’t been looking for big discounts on cookware, bakeware, and appliances at Gilt, then you really need to start. Right now, shoppers can find coveted brands like KitchenAid and Cuisinart at much as 71% off. Whether you need a brand new set of bakeware, an ice cream maker for summer, or a heavy duty roasting pan to get you prepared for the holidays, there are deals here for every kitchen and homecook. All you have to do is sign up with an email address and password to start shopping, and don’t worry, there’s no charge to make an account.

Since prices start at just $22, you can restock your kitchen at Gilt without going broke. Keep scrolling to reveal the 11 best deals to shop this Memorial Day weekend.

The Best Memorial Day Weekend Kitchen Deals at Gilt:

KitchenAid Cast Iron Dutch Oven

GILT

To buy: $180 (originally $345) on gilt.com

The minimalist design of this KitchenAid Dutch oven is all about style and substance. According to the brand, this Dutch oven’s stand out feature is that it's a hybrid of a nonstick and cast iron skillet. That means that it can sear scallops, steaks, and salmon filets, and even be used to cook the perfect omelet. Now that’s versatility. The stainless steel base delivers fast and even heating, and it’s oven safe up to 500°F. You can use it with metal utensils without worrying about scratches, and when you’re done pop it in the dishwasher for worry-free clean up.

Farberware 2.3-Quart Stainless Steel Kettle

GILT

To buy: $33 (originally $60) at gilt.com

This sleek Farberware kettle has a classic design that will look good in any kitchen. The spout locks open and a tight fitting lid keeps steam trapped inside for rapid heating. It makes a full pot of tea or hot water for pour-over coffee with its 2.3-quart capacity, and it makes that storybook whistle when your water has finished boiling. At nearly half off, this is a steal.

Cuisinart Automatic Ice Cream Maker

Gilt

To buy: $75 (originally $110) at gilt.com

With summer approaching, an ice cream maker is a must-have, and for just $75 this Cuisinart model is relatively affordable compared to other brands. It can make ice cream, sorbet, and frozen yogurt with the simple flip of an on switch. The 1.5-quart capacity makes about six 1-cup servings in just 20 minutes, according to the brand. All you have to do is pop the double insulated bowl in the freezer 24 hours before you want to make your ice cream (no ice or churning required).

Nordic Ware 12-Cup Muffin Pan

GILT

To buy: $22 (originally $30) at gilt.com

A classic muffin tin gets a serious upgrade thanks to Nordic Ware. This 12-cup version has a high domed lid, which means you aren’t limited when it comes to the height of your baked goods. Make cupcakes with awe-inspiring towers of frosting, or jumbo muffins with extra puffy tops, then pop the lid on top and take your treats to go. Whether you're headed to a potluck or birthday party, a muffin tin that comes with a lid is too convenient to pass up, and at just $22 this one is a great deal.

NutriChef Pizza Oven

GILT

To buy: $300 (originally $598) on gilt.com

What makes this NutriChef pizza oven stand out is that it’s easy to transport, so you could potentially make pizza while camping or at the neighborhood cookout. It features foldable legs, and at just 21.8 pounds it's relatively light, at least compared to most other pizza ovens. Measuring 25.24- by 16.14- by 12.4-inches, it’s compact enough to fit in the trunk of your car. The best part? It’s simple enough for anyone to use. The gas ignition turns on by pressing just one button, and from there it can cook a 12-inch pizza in just one minute, according to the brand.



Nordic Ware Bundt Pan

Amazon

To buy: $27 (originally $39) on gilt.com

All bakers should have a classic bundt pan in their pantry. This Nordic Ware model features the instantly recognizable classic design — and it also happens to be editor-approved. In a test of the best bundt pans, Nordic Ware came out on top. We loved that the pan created defined ridges, corners, and curves. The high quality nonstick, aluminum body prevented the cake from over-browning, plus it has handles on the side, a nice touch that allows you to easily lift it in and out of the oven.

All-Clad Waffle Maker

GILT

To buy: $119 (was $300) at gilt.com

Those weekend mornings when the whole family can gather in the kitchen for a breakfast are magical. This All-Clad waffle maker (don’t worry, it’s not one that has been recalled) is just what you need to make breakfast memorable. With seven settings, you can achieve your preferred level of browning and crispiness, and it beeps both when it's ready for batter and when the waffles are done cooking. Plus, the waffle mold is designed with extra deep pockets, according to the brand, so there’s extra space for toppings like blueberries, whipped cream, sliced bananas, and a river of syrup.

Calphalon 10-Inch Fry Pan

Gilt

To buy: $35 (originally $60) at gilt.com

After years of frequent use, frying pans tend to get worn out and scratched, so there’s never really a bad time to replace yours. This Calphalon pan is not just affordable, it offers a long-lasting nonstick surface. Food slips off the surface easily again and again, so you can spend a lot less time scrubbing crusted food off the surface — in fact you don’t have to worry about cleaning much at all because this pan is dishwasher-safe, too. And for extra versatility, it can also be used in the oven up to 450°F.

Farberware 11-Inch Square Griddle

GILT

To buy: $24 (originally $40) at gilt.com

This Farberware square griddle looks simple but it's actually incredibly versatile. When most people think of a griddle, their mind goes straight to breakfast, and yes it can whip up fried eggs, bacon, and pancakes. But it’s also the perfect cooking surface for grilled cheese and burgers. Made from ceramic nonstick, food lifts seamlessly from the surface, and can easily be wiped clean when you’re done cooking. Measuring 22.45- by 14.5- by 6.5-inches, it can fit at least two full sandwiches at a time.

All-Clad Roasting Pan

GILT

To buy: $60 (originally $170) at gilt.com

This All-Clad roasting pan, which comes with a rack, is a game-changer. With this pan you can roast whole chickens, ham, even a turkey (it’s never too early to start thinking about Thanksgiving, right?) — not to mention all kinds of creative combinations of vegetables. The v-shaped roasting rack is essential for cooking large cuts of meat because it elevates it away from the bottom of the pan. That way, not only will your turkey heat evenly, but basting juices are easily collected and accessed in the pan below. And right now it’s an amazing 64% off, so now is the time to grab it before it's gone.

Calphalon 10-Piece Bakeware Set

Amazon

To buy: $70 (originally $247) at gilt.com

This Calphalon bakeware set is the perfect gift for an aspiring baker, or someone who is outfitting a new apartment with brand new kitchen tools. It’s a whopping 71% off at the moment, so you’re unlikely to find a better deal anywhere else. It comes with everything you could ever need as you embark on a baking adventure: Two cake tins, three baking sheets, a loaf pan, and a muffin tin among other items. Calphalon bakeware is made with an easy release non-stick surface, and it’s dishwasher-safe.

