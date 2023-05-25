I Spend 40 Hours a Week Looking at Kitchen Deals, and These Are the 10 I’m Grabbing During Memorial Day Weekend

Every morning when I get to work, the first thing I do is look at what kitchen products are on sale across the internet. It takes a lot of focus to wade through all the discounts, but it’s worth it. Why? Because in the weeks leading up to Memorial Day weekend, I have stumbled across some show-stopping discounts I wanted to keep for myself — but that I realized I need to share with the world.

Right now, Amazon is slashing prices as much as 48% off on kitchenware that rarely goes on sale but that just about everybody is eager to get their hands on. From beloved Lodge cast iron to stylish Staub cookware that looks just as good as it performs, right now cookware and appliances are getting the biggest discount I’ve seen all year.

Below are 10 kitchen products that I’m eyeing. Keep scrolling to grab the best deals on kitchenware I could find for Memorial Day weekend at Amazon.

The 10 Best Memorial Day Weekend Kitchen Deals

Lodge Cast Iron 4-Piece Cookware Set

Amazon

To buy: $80 (originally $132) at amazon.com

I’m a fan of Lodge cast iron skillets and other cookware, which is near indestructible and, except for the occasional re-seasoning ritual, is extremely easy to clean and care for. This 4-piece set comes with a 10.25-inch skillet, a 10.5-inch round griddle, and a 5-quart Dutch oven (with a lid being the fourth piece). Lodge makes cast iron cookware that is known for both its durability and versatility — these pieces can sear, saute, bake, broil, braise, deep fry, and roast, in the oven, stove, and even over an open fire. Four pieces of Lodge cookware for $80 is exceptionally affordable, especially when each one will last you decades.

Ninja 5-in-1 Indoor Grill

Amazon

To buy: $130 (originally $229) at amazon.com

Summer is all about grilling but, if you don’t have the space (or the backyard) for a large outdoor grill, don’t fret. You can still cook up hamburgers and hotdogs, and sear steaks, every time the sun is out thanks to this Ninja indoor grill. Measuring just 14.9-by 14.9-by 11.02-inches it's compact enough to fit on your countertop but it can fit up to four burgers or steaks at a time. Plus, the air fryer basket underneath the grill makes crispy French fries to serve on the side.

Cafe Du Chateau French Press

Amazon

To buy: $25 (originally $43) at amazon.com

A glass French press feels like such a luxury. The ritual behind making a slow-brewed pot of a coffee that you can savor is well-worth the time it takes. If that sounds appealing, you might want to pick up this stylish Cafe Du Chateau French press coffee maker. Made from durable borosilicate glass and stainless steel, it's made to withstand frequent use — and at just $25, it also looks so much more expensive than it actually is. Plus, all the glass pieces of the French press are dishwasher-safe, so clean-up is easy.

Instant Pot 6-in-1 Air Fryer

Amazon

To buy: $70 (originally $130) at amazon.com

People with a busy lifestyle still want to make delicious home cooked meals, which is where this Instant Pot air fryer comes in handy. With roast, dehydrate, broil, bake, and air fry settings, it can cook salmon filets or roast a whole chicken and a side of Brussels sprouts — all with minimal preheat time, according to the brand. Plus, it also has a reheat setting to quickly warm up any leftovers from the night before if you’re in a pinch. Measuring 10.2- by 13.03- by 11.02-inches with a 3.79-liter capacity (which translates to about 2.5 pounds of chicken, according to the brand) it's compact, but still capable of preparing full meals for multiple people.

ThermoPro Instant Read Meat Thermometer

Amazon

To buy: $10 with coupon (originally $20) at amazon.com

A small thrill courses through my body when I hear the scrape of the grill as it's being rolled out of the garage in the summer. But grilling just isn’t possible without a meat thermometer. The key to a juicy burger — and steaks for that matter— comes down to when you take the meat off the grill. This Thermopro meat thermometer gives a read out in four to seven seconds, according to the brand, so you don’t have to worry about accidentally overcooking your meat. Made from stainless steel for extra durability, it’s also versatile: You can use it for candy-making and deep frying. And at just $10 I’m thinking about picking up two.

Keurig K-Slim Coffee Maker

Amazon

To buy: $88 (originally $130) at amazon.com

If you’re looking for a more convenient way to make your morning cup of coffee without sacrificing flavor, consider this Keurig coffee maker. The K-Slim model, which has more than 41,000 perfect ratings on Amazon, measures just 15- by 18- by 8-inches, so it's specifically designed to be a space saver, and fit on the smallest countertops. The water reservoir fits 46-ounces, so you can make around 4 cups of coffee before it needs to be refilled, according to the brand. That should get me through the morning, at least.

Nutri Ninja Personal and Countertop Blender

Amazon

To buy: $160 (originally $250) at amazon.com

In the summer cold drinks are a must, so this Ninja blender is a worthy splurge I’m considering. Frozen fruit and greens (like spinach and kale) are no match for its 1200-watt motor. And the best thing about it is, it comes with 18, 24, and 32-ounce to-go cups so you can bring your delicious smoothies with you to the gym, to work, or anywhere else you need to go. It’s also ideal for making milkshakes, and frozen slushie drinks like margaritas.

Etekcity Food Kitchen Scale

Amazon

To buy: $12 (originally $14) at amazon.com

This number one bestselling food scale has an impressive 94,166 five-star ratings at Amazon. Used to measure everything from coffee beans for pour-over to flour and sugar for baking, it's made from stainless steel that is not only durable, but easy to wipe clean. The light up LED screen is easy to read, and it measures in all quantities — ounces, pounds, grams, and milliliters. You can’t go wrong with this classic kitchen scale, and it will make your cooking projects more precise, and therefore, tastier.

Staub Set of 3 Mini Cocottes

Amazon

To buy: $60 (originally $115) at amazon.com

These Staub mini cocottes are frankly too adorable to pass up, but they’re practical as well. If you frequently host dinner parties, you’ll want to get your hands on these. Perfect for individual servings of chicken pot pie or French onion soup, they’re broiler, oven, and microwave-safe up to 572°F. The stoneware material retains heat extremely well, according to the brand, and is scratch-resistant. The best part is they double as serving dishes that will elevate your dinner presentation.

Brieftons Manual Chopper

Amazon

To buy: $18 (originally $31) at amazon.com

I try to avoid chopping onions whenever possible, which is why I think I would love this manual food chopper. What’s so great about it is that it’s not only much more affordable than a traditional food processor, but it’s also much less bulky. It measures just 5.51- by 5.51- by 5.51-inches, so it doesn’t take up much space on the counter, and it can be easily stored in a cabinet. Operated with a pulley mechanism it can make salsa or pesto, or chop garlic and onions. When you’re all done, just pop it in the dishwasher a quick and thorough clean.

