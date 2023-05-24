30+ Memorial Day Sales Where You Can Snag Big Savings on Patio Furniture, Grills, Cookware, and More

Memorial Day weekend is the opening act of summer (which doesn’t officially start until June 21). During this final weekend of May the sun is usually shining, the grill finally emerges from the garage, and the dusty cover protecting the deck chairs can come off. But it’s also a time to save big on the supplies you need to get your summer started off right.

Now is the time to start stocking up on summer essentials. Whether you want to refresh your patio furniture or redecorate your backyard, these sales have you covered. You can grab lounge chairs, patio furniture, and outdoor dining sets at Pottery Barn, Macy’s, West Elm, and others for as much as 50% off.

Outdoor adventurers will be just as happy: If you’re planning a camping trip, head to REI where gear is up 30% off. If you prefer to bring the great outdoors to your backyard, find a new grill or fire pit for up to 60% off at Lowe’s, The Home Depot, and Target.

The best part is, so many retailers are offering big discounts on coveted kitchenware that will give you a leg up on all your cooking projects. Head to Williams Sonoma for that Le Creuset cookware you’ve always wanted at up to 50% off, or replace all your worn out pots and pans at Farberware, where you can get 30% off sitewide.

There are so many exciting Memorial Day sales happening this week (and even extending into next week) that you can find everything you need to have the most fun summer. Whether you plan to spend it exploring the outdoors or cooking for your friends and family, these sales are the place to look. Keep scrolling for our favorite sales of the season.

Best Kitchen Deals

To buy: Le Creuset 6 3/4-Quart Cast Iron Dutch Oven, $280 (originally $430) at williams-sonoma.com

Amazon: Score thousands of deals on small appliances, kitchen tools and gadgets, knives, and food storage, during Amazon’s Memorial Day sale.

Le Creuset: Right Now, the Signature Chef’s Oven, which comes in 13 colors, is 65% off. And shoppers get a free pie fish with orders of $250 or more, using code SUMMERTIME.

KitchenAid: Enjoy as much as $150 off new and refurbished KitchenAid stand mixers right now, plus take $200 off orders of $2,000 or more.

Nordstrom: Le Creuset Dutch ovens, cast iron skillets, and more cookware on up to 42% off at Nordstrom right now. Score deals on Greenpan cookware sets, Fellow coffee grinders, and tons more kitchen gear, too.

Wayfair: During the Memorial Day Clearance event, get up to 50% off kitchen decor and dining furniture, 30% off grills, and 50% off cookware and bakeware.

Made In: During Made In’s Memorial Day Sale, save up to 30% off cookware, bakeware, tableware, and knives.

Food52: During the Summer Kick-Off event from May 22 to May 30, take 20% off orders of $200 and 25% off orders of $200 or more, using code SUMMER.

Farberware: From May 24 to May 31, Farberware is slashing 30% off all of its kitchenware products.

Williams Sonoma: Take up to 50% off on cookware (including Le Creuset), cutlery, appliances, dish towels, and more from May 22 to May 29.

Great Jones: Colorful matte cookware and bakeware from Great Jones is up 25% off during the Memorial Day sale. Get deals on Dutch ovens, cast iron skillets, baking dishes, and more.

Xtrema Cookware: Take 20% off sitewide, plus an extra 20% off using code Honor from May 26 to May 29.

Rachael Ray: Score up to 70% off tableware, bakeware, and cookware, including cookware sets, during the Memorial Day Clearance event.

Best Grill and Outdoor Deals

YETI

To buy: 14-Ounce Rambler Mug, $24 (originally $30) at yeti.com

Lowe’s: Enjoy 35% off grills and grilling accessories, 40% off patio furniture, and 10% off select kitchen appliances, including refrigerators and dishwashers, until May 31

OXO: Celebrate grilling season with 20% off grilling from May 21 to to July 10.

The Home Depot: Enjoy as much as 60% off patio furniture and grills until May 29, during the Home Depot Memorial Day Sale.

REI: During REI’s biggest sale of the year, save up 30% off on camp stoves, tents, water bottles, and tons more camping gear from brands like Coleman and Camelbak, using code ANNIV23. REI Co-op Members get a coupon for 20% off one full-price item and extra 20% off one online REI Outlet item.

Huckberry: Whiskey glasses, bar tools, and grills are slashed as much as 75% during the Huckberry outdoor gear sale.

Hydro Flask: Take 25% off sitewide from May 19 to May 29 during the Hydro Flask Summer Sale.

Ooni: Right now, enjoy 30% off Ooni pizza ovens and accessories (like pizza cutters, aprons, and scales) during the Ooni Memorial Day sale.

Solo Stove: Slash up to 45% off site-wide, and get a free Mesa tabletop firepit with the purchase of any Fire Pit Bundle, using the code FREEMESA. The sale runs from May 19 to June 4.

Yeti: Save 20% off all Rambler 14-ounce mugs from May 25, until inventory runs out.

Macy’s: Macy’s is slashing 60% off on dining room and patio furniture, plus an extra 10% off during the Memorial Day Sale.

Target: Until May 30, enjoy 30% off outdoor and patio furniture, outdoor dining sets, and fire pits.

QVC: Score to 50% garden and outdoor clearance items, including grills, umbrellas, and chairs, until May 29.

West Elm: Up to 60% off clearance outdoor decor and dining sets, plus an extra 15% off select items with code EXTRA15, until May 30.

Pottery Barn: Enjoy 50% off patio furniture and decor, outdoor dining sets, lounge chairs, umbrellas, and more.

Best Home Deals

Anthropologie

To buy: Old Havana Set of 4 Dinner Plates, $50 (originally $80) at anthropologie.com

Crate & Barrel: Until May 24, save 20% off on outdoor furniture and decor, as well as 30% off dinnerware, bar accessories, cookware, cutlery, and food storage.

Parachute: May 22nd to May 29th, take 20% off sitewide, including on dinnerware and table linens.

Anthropologie: During Anthropologie's Memorial Day Sale, enjoy 40% off home goods both in store and online. In addition, take an extra 40% off all sale items at Anthropologie.com until May 29.

Ruggable: Starting May 25, save 25% sitewide, including on kitchen and dining room rugs.

EQ3: Save $100 for every $500 spent on furniture and decor through May 30.

Apt2B: Slash 20% off sitewide, including on dining room decor, and up to 35% off orders $6,499 or more during The Memorial Day Event, until May 30.

Rejuvenation: Enjoy an additional 20% off kitchen lighting and decor, including rugs, chairs and storage until May 29.

Walmart: Score deals on cookware sets, cutlery, bakeware, and kitchen appliances during Walmart’s Memorial Day savings event.

