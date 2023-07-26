Summer Must-Have: These Easy-to-Use Molds Make 'Perfect' Popsicles Every Time

With heat waves touching down across the country, the scorch of summer is in full swing. And when unbearable days come around, a refreshing snack, like a popsicle, can make all the difference.

This silicone popsicle mold is a top-rated favorite for Amazon shoppers and now might be the perfect time to grab it. It’s not just because of the weather — right now it’s 30% off, too.

This popsicle mold set has everything you need to make your own refreshing snacks at home. It comes with 12 openings for 12 popsicles, and each cavity holds roughly 3-ounces. The mold itself is made with food grade BPA-free silicone, so it’s sturdy enough to stand on its own, but flexible enough to make removing the popsicles fuss-free. The mold also has handles that extend from the base, so it’s easy to transport them from your counter to your freezer without spilling.

You’ll also get a silicone cover to make sure nothing spills when you place them in the freezer to chill. The lid has small openings to insert sticks (you’ll get 50 wooden ones in the set), so it’ll also keep those in place and secure.

If you want to take some popsicles with you on-the-go, you’ll also get small plastic covers to tie around the sweet treat. And when you’re ready to clean the mold, the included cleaning brush will make it easy to get into any nook or cranny with ease. For hands-free washing, just pop it right into the dishwasher. They’re currently on sale in a few colors that are perfect for summer, like this soft sunny yellow, a grassy green, and a sky blue.

With over 1,900 five-star ratings, Amazon shoppers love them for summer, since it’s such an easy way to make homemade ice pops. “Gives me joy in the summer,” one user wrote in their review, adding that they’re great for making inexpensive treats at home. “Makes perfect summer popsicle treats,” a second reviewer echoed. “Easy to push out popsicles from the bottom. It comes with little bags so you can make a variety to store in the freezer,” they added.

Users also call out that the silicone material of the mold is a game-changer. “So much easier to remove the popsicles out of the silicone mold versus the plastic ones,” one shopper wrote.

With staggering sun and heat, a frozen treat will make all the difference. Score this silicone ice pop mold now, while it’s on sale at Amazon.

At the time of publishing the price was $16.

