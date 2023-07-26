Summer Must-Have: These Easy-to-Use Molds Make 'Perfect' Popsicles Every Time

Grab them ahead of the heat wave while they're 30% off.

By
Kristin Montemarano
Kristin Montemarano
Kristin Montemarano
Kristin Montemarano is a commerce food writer focusing on news and deals for Food & Wine and Allrecipes. 
Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 26, 2023

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

MEETRUE 12 Pieces Silicone Popsicle Molds Tout
Photo:

Food & Wine / Amazon

With heat waves touching down across the country, the scorch of summer is in full swing. And when unbearable days come around, a refreshing snack, like a popsicle, can make all the difference.

This silicone popsicle mold is a top-rated favorite for Amazon shoppers and now might be the perfect time to grab it. It’s not just because of the weather — right now it’s 30% off, too. 

Meetrue 12-Piece Silicone Popsicle Mold with Sticks 

Amazon MEETRUE 12 Pieces Silicone Popsicle Molds Tout Yellow

Amazon

This popsicle mold set has everything you need to make your own refreshing snacks at home. It comes with 12 openings for 12 popsicles, and each cavity holds roughly 3-ounces. The mold itself is made with food grade BPA-free silicone, so it’s sturdy enough to stand on its own, but flexible enough to make removing the popsicles fuss-free. The mold also has handles that extend from the base, so it’s easy to transport them from your counter to your freezer without spilling. 

Meetrue 12-Piece Silicone Popsicle Mold with Sticks 

Amazon MEETRUE 12 Pieces Silicone Popsicle Molds Tout Green

Amazon

You’ll also get a silicone cover to make sure nothing spills when you place them in the freezer to chill. The lid has small openings to insert sticks (you’ll get 50 wooden ones in the set), so it’ll also keep those in place and secure. 

If you want to take some popsicles with you on-the-go, you’ll also get small plastic covers to tie around the sweet treat. And when you’re ready to clean the mold, the included cleaning brush will make it easy to get into any nook or cranny with ease. For hands-free washing, just pop it right into the dishwasher. They’re currently on sale in a few colors that are perfect for summer, like this soft sunny yellow, a grassy green, and a sky blue

Meetrue 12-Piece Silicone Popsicle Mold with Sticks 

Amazon MEETRUE 12 Pieces Silicone Popsicle Molds Tout Blue

Amazon

With over 1,900 five-star ratings, Amazon shoppers love them for summer, since it’s such an easy way to make homemade ice pops. “Gives me joy in the summer,” one user wrote in their review, adding that they’re great for making inexpensive treats at home. “Makes perfect summer popsicle treats,” a second reviewer echoed. “Easy to push out popsicles from the bottom. It comes with little bags so you can make a variety to store in the freezer,” they added. 

Users also call out that the silicone material of the mold is a game-changer. “So much easier to remove the popsicles out of the silicone mold versus the plastic ones,” one shopper wrote

With staggering sun and heat, a frozen treat will make all the difference. Score this silicone ice pop mold now, while it’s on sale at Amazon. 

At the time of publishing the price was $16. 

Was this page helpful?

More Fresh Finds from Food & Wine

QT: Thermacell
This Bestselling Device Is Our Favorite Way to Keep Our Backyards Mosquito-Free—and It’s on Rare Sale
wine bottles on shelves
I've Traveled with Wine for Years, and This Is My $9 Secret to Keeping It Safe in My Suitcase
Ayo Edebiri as Sydney on 'The Bear'
Bar Keeper’s Friend Is One of the Underrated Heroes of ‘The Bear,’ and It Will Bring All Your Old Pans Back to Life at Home, Too
Related Articles
Popsicle Molds
The 5 Best Popsicle Molds for Homemade Frozen Treats, According to Our Tests
Ice Pack One Off Tout
Shoppers Are Rushing to Buy These ‘Space-Saving’ Ice Packs That ‘Last All Day’—and They’re Just $3 Apiece
Vtopmart Airtight Food Storage Containers Set Tout
Shoppers Say This Snap-Tight Container Set Keeps Food Fresh and Organized, and It’s Up to 41% Off
WHYSKO Meal Prep Stainless Steel Mixing Bowls Set
These 'Easy to Clean' Mixing Bowls Are a 'Must-Have'—and Right Now They're Just $3 Apiece
Simple Houseware 2 Tier Cabinet Wire Basket Drawer Organizer Tout
Shoppers Say This ‘Super Sturdy’ Basket Set Is a ‘Game Changer’ for Organizing the Under-Sink Area
Freelance: Backyard Fun Tout
Amazon Has an Under-the-Radar Section Filled with Everything You Need for Backyard Fun—and Prices Start at $14
Barbie; kitchen appliances
Think Pink: These Barbie-Inspired Kitchen Products Will Transform Your Space and Start at $13
Genius Grilling Gadgets Tout
10 Genius Grilling Gadgets That Will Make Your Next Barbecue the Best One Yet
composite of blate deals on amazon prime day including Selamica Ceramic 30 Ounce Large Pasta Bowls
Amazon Shoppers Can’t Get Enough of Versatile Pasta Bowls—Here Are 7 On-Sale Sets to Grab Before Prime Day Ends
Cereal Bowls One-Off Tout
Amazon Shoppers Say These Bowls Are ‘Unbreakable,’ and You Can Get 6 for Just $23 Right Now
Cuisinart CPK-200 Grilling Prep and Serve Trays, Black and Red Tout
These Cuisinart Trays Are a ‘Must-Have’ for Grilling According to Amazon Shoppers, and They’re on Sale
Lodge Cast Iron Grill Pan, 6.5 Inch Tout
This Lodge Pan Is 'Just the Right Size' for Steak, and It's Just $13 Right Now
Nordic Ware Hot Dog Steamer Tout
Celebrate National Hot Dog Day in Style—Add 9 of the Best Hot Dog Tools to Your Kitchen ASAP
Homaxy 100% Cotton Waffle Weave Kitchen Dish Cloths Tout
Over 14,600 Amazon Shoppers Swear by These 'Soft and Fluffy' Kitchen Towels That Are Now 40% Off
QT: Cold Brew Tout
This Cold Brew Maker That Crafts ‘Perfect’ Coffee Has 14,600+ Perfect Ratings—and It’s Only $14 Right Now
Target Patio Furniture Sale Tout
Target Has Over 8,100 Deals on Outdoor Furniture, Lighting, Shades, and More—Starting at $10