Veal is very tender, superlean and just as easy to cook as a simple steak. Just like any other lean meat, veal runs the risk of becoming overcooked and dried out. Bone-in, thick chops, on the other hand, cook up extra flavorful and juicy. And since a ”chop" just means a piece of meat cut perpendicular to the spine, you have a few options to choose from when browsing the butcher’s display case—mainly cuts from the shoulder, ribs or loin. Whichever one you choose, Food & Wine will guide you through steakhouse-worthy recipes, flavorful sauce ideas and perfected cooking methods.