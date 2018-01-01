Cooking a whole turkey on Thanksgiving doesn't have to be a chore. If you make a plan—for brining, basting and roasting—then there's no need to worry that you'll end up with a dry, disastrous bird. Too often people wing it, which can cause their cooking strategy to unravel. F&W's guide to turkey provides any expert tip you might need, from choosing the right bird to using up all those leftovers. We have recipes for easy brines, flavorful rubs and fast pan-juice gravies. Something tells us that Thanksgiving might actually be stress-free this year.