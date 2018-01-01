Turkey breasts might be the nemesis of every Thanksgiving cook out there. By the time the thighs and drumsticks actually come to an edible temperature, the breast can be overcooked and completely dried out. Food & Wine offers tips for keeping your turkey breast juicy and flavorful—during stressed holidays or not. Follow detailed directions for brining, basting, roasting and more for times when you want to conquer this fussy ingredient. Once you get the skills, you'll never have to eat dry turkey again.