What’s more American than hotdogs? Baseball games, backyard BBQs—even the streets of New York City wouldn’t be the same without them. A juicy hotdog with a few passes of ketchup may be traditional, but when it comes to toppings, we say load them on. Hotdogs topped with cheddar and sautéed apples, BLT hot dogs, and bacon-wrapped hot dogs with avocado; for these and more ways to dress up your dogs, check out our Food & Wine guide to hotdogs. We’ve also included our picks for the best hotdogs across the country, so you can try the best of this classic American dish.