Pork shoulder becomes supertender when it's cooked slowly over low heat, which makes it a natural choice to braise, grill or cook inside a smoker or slow cooker. According to barbecue master Adam Perry Lang, pork shoulder is difficult to overcook because the fat keeps the meat juicy and the whole cut has to reach a set temperature (195°F) to even pull apart properly. A whole pork shoulder consists of the pork butt and the picnic shoulder. You'll typically find the pork butt in grocery stores when searching for pork shoulder. It's inexpensive and easy to cook. F&W's guide offers recipes that range from classic pulled pork to favorites from Latin America and beyond.