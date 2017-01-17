Ham Salad Recipes

Ham salad sandwiches made with mayo, celery and mustard have been around for decades. To make this standard lunch a bit more interesting, we like to add lots of fresh herbs like parsley, dill and chives, and top the sandwiches with peppery arugula, thinly sliced tomatoes and slices of creamy avocado. We also like to add smoky ham to green salads along with pickled okra, rye bread croutons and warm lentils. Whether you're looking for a revamped ham sandwich or a comfort food-style salad, these recipes are perfect for any occasion. Here, our best recipes for ham salad. 

Ham-and-Potato Salad

In his elevated version of potato salad, star chef Jose Andres combines fingerling potatoes, smoky ham and buttery shallots in a whipped deviled egg dressing. Minced cornichons, spicy horseradish and crunchy English cucumber add amazing flavor and texture, and a garnish of pickled okra brings a unique (but delicious) bite. This salad is a perfect side dish for cookouts, and is a great way to add sophistication to backyard summertime cooking. Pair this salad with a berry-rich sparkling rosé cava for a highbrow take on a barbecue classic. 

Deviled Ham Salad on Marbled Rye Bread

This lunchtime classic gets a flavor boost from jalapeños, paprika and fresh alfalfa sprouts. 

Ham and Cheese on Rye Bread Salad

In this fun take on the sandwich classic, Grace Parisi creates a delectable ham salad mixed with crunchy rye bread croutons and bits of Gruyere cheese, tossed in a mustardy dressing with celery and chives. She sometimes likes to wrap the bread salad in Bibb lettuce leaves for an inside-out sandwich.

Cheddar-Polenta Biscuits with Ham Salad

If you don't have time to make the biscuits, the ham salad is terrific served on pita chips or crostini cut from a baguette.

Warm Lentil and Ham Salad

The lentils and ham are delicious with this tangy sherry vinaigrette.

Ham Hock Salad with Pickled-Okra Sauce

Serve this spicy ham salad with creamy Yukon gold potatoes and peppery watercress. 

