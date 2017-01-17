Ham Salad Recipes

Ham salad sandwiches made with mayo, celery and mustard have been around for decades. To make this standard lunch a bit more interesting, we like to add lots of fresh herbs like parsley, dill and chives, and top the sandwiches with peppery arugula, thinly sliced tomatoes and slices of creamy avocado. We also like to add smoky ham to green salads along with pickled okra, rye bread croutons and warm lentils. Whether you're looking for a revamped ham sandwich or a comfort food-style salad, these recipes are perfect for any occasion. Here, our best recipes for ham salad.