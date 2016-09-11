How to Add More Bacon to Game Day

From guacamole to brownies, everything’s better with bacon.

September 11, 2016

1. Maple-Glazed Peanuts & Bacon 

How do you upgrade roasted nuts? With maple syrup and bacon. 

How do you upgrade roasted nuts? With maple syrup and bacon. 

2. Pimento Cheese & Bacon Crostini

Make the pimento cheese ahead of time for this fun game day snack.

Make the pimento cheese ahead of time for this fun game day snack.

3. Grant’s Mac and Cheese

Star chef Grant Achatz’s version of the classic comfort food features paprika (to enhance the color of the sauce) and lots of smoky, crisp bacon bits.

4. Bacon Guacamole 

It doesn’t get much better than this crispy, salty, smoky guac. 

5. Bacon-Bourbon Brownies with Pecans 

These rich brownies are studded with bacon and pecans and bacon fat mixed into the batter makes them extra smoky. 

6. Bacon Candy  

Bacon, chile powder and light brown sugar is all you need for this tasty party food.

Bacon, chile powder and light brown sugar is all you need for this tasty party food. 

7. Maple-Bacon Chicken Wings  

Crispy bacon bits and maple-bacon glaze take chicken wings to the next level. 

