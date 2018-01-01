Tom Mylan of The Meat Hook in Brooklyn says that ribs are the most inexpensive and unsung cut of the lamb, and are similar to more popular pork spare ribs. He marinates them in brown sugar, cumin, coriander and cinnamon before grilling them with apple cider vinegar and molasses sauce—a perfect marriage of Middle Eastern spices and American barbecue. The ribs sit on a low heat for over an hour, resulting in incredibly tender meat. Michael Symon puts a Greek twist on lamb ribs by seasoning them with oregano, coriander and quick-preserved lemons. Find these recipes and more in Food & Wine’s guide to lamb ribs.