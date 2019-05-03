Here’s How to Get Free Jeni’s Ice Creams This Summer

When you think of summer, you think of ice cream, and Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams is some of the best. Thickened with high-quality milk and available in eclectic flavors like cream puff, brandied banana brûlée pint, and goat cheese with red cherries, founder Jeni Britton Bauer’s products have earned her the reputation of “ice cream maven” and can be found everywhere from Dean & Deluca to Jeni’s Scoop Shops across the country. If you don’t live near a location that sells Jeni’s, however, we’ve got good news. During summer 2019, Jeni's will go on tour through the Southeast and Midwest via ice cream truck—with free ice cream in tow.

The three-month tour, called “Jeni’s Makes Summer Better,” stops in eleven cities: Atlanta, Birmingham, Greenville, Jacksonville, Orlando, Tampa, Charlotte, Pittsburgh, Cincinnati, Chicago, and Washington, D.C., with the first leg in Atlanta this week. You’ll find the truck stationed at various stores, including Whole Foods, Publix, and Harris Teeter; there will also be collaborative events, such as an ice cream and beer pairing at Birds Fly South in Greenville, South Carolina on May 11 and a Memorial Day pop-up with Rifle Paper Co. Of course, the best part is the free scoops of ice cream—five of the most popular flavors will be available, along with two seasonal or dairy-free flavors. (You can sample as many as you like, and get one free scoop on a cup or cone.) To follow along with the truck and see when it will be near you, check the schedule on the website.

Courtesy of Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams.

In other Jeni’s news, the brand recently launched its first line of dairy-free flavors: Cold Brew with Coconut Cream, Dark Chocolate Truffle, Texas Sheet Cake (chocolate cake crumbles, bittersweet fudge, cocoa), and Roasted Peanut Butter & Strawberry Jam. They’re thickened with a coconut cream base instead of coconut or almond milk, which results in a smooth, satisfying dessert. We tried them out before they launched, and found we didn’t miss the dairy at all—curious? Learn more about the experience in our full review.