Holiday Ham Buying Guide

Country Hams

Classic: Benton’s Whole Hickory Smoked Country Ham

Saltier and smokier than other country hams, Benton’s is delicious alone or in a recipe. Our testers found it “very similar to prosciutto in texture” and praised its “balance of tang, salt, and pork.” ($65; bentonscountryham.com)

Mild Mannered: Edwards Uncooked Bone-In Wigwam Ham

Testers were drawn to the “supple texture” and creamy flavor of this ham. Well-marbled and rich, this is the ideal ham for topping a biscuit (recipe p. 38) or frying for breakfast. ($190; edwardsva ham.com)

Splurge : La Quercia Tamworth Acorn Edition Prosciutto

La Quercia uses heritage Tamworth hogs to make salt-dried, unsmoked American prosciutto, which has a mellow, porky flavor and buttery texture. ($700; zingermans.com)

City Hams

Classic: D’artagnan Berkshire Pork Bone-In Smoked Ham

Testers described this sizeable 19-pound ham as “satisfyingly Christmas-y” and “dense, moist, smoky, and not too salty. A perfect dinner ham.” ($100; dartagnan.com)

Super-Sustainable : Snake River Farms Kurobuta Bone-In Ham

We love Snake River Farms for their environmentally friendly farming practices and high-quality heritage breed animals. Testers loved this 14-pound ham for its “moist, meaty” flavor. ($179; snakeriverfarms.com)

Spiral Cut : Carando Hickory Smoked Spiral Sliced Bone-In Ham

This ham crisped up beautifully when glazed and was one of the top contenders. Testers found the flavor familiar, with “quintessential sweet-savory balance.” (See carando.com for local pricing and where to purchase.)