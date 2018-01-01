Ground chicken is a great alternative to beef if you want to swap in a leaner meat. Forget any dry, disappointing burgers you’ve had in the past: since a lot of the fat is missing, you can add heart-healthy oils or grind your own meat from chicken thighs to make sure your dish ends up flavorful and juicy. Whether you’re making delicious burgers, meatballs, stir-fries, chilis or more, F&W’s guide to ground chicken points you toward international recipe ideas, tips from expert chefs and genius ways to flavor your meat.