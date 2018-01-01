Cooking quail can seem intimidating—the small birds are delicate and full of tiny bones. Even Bobby Flay steers clear of them on his shows: "If I do something like grilled quail, it has less appeal because people think to themselves, 'I don’t even know what quail is!' or 'Where can I get quail?'" But cooking this little bird is actually quite easy. Quail usually only need to be roasted for about 10 minutes to cook the meat completely with all the juices locked in. If you've had bad, dry quail, it was probably overcooked. Our Food & Wine guide provides plenty of great quail recipes with ideas for marinades, stuffings and rubs.