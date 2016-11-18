Joseph "JJ" Johnson's African-Inspired Dinner

Chef JJ Johnson roasts Cornish game hens instead of chicken. They’re juicy, flavorful and faster-cooking, and—best of all—everyone gets his or her own. Here, tips and tricking for making these savory birds at home.

1. Master the marinade.

© John Kernick

A West African-inspired yassa rub is stellar on poultry, fish and beef.

2. Go all in.

© John Kernick

Whiz herb and chile stems into the marinade for extra flavor (and no waste).

3. Who needs string?

© John Kernick

Truss by cutting slits in the skin and tucking the legs in.

Get the recipe: Roast Hen with Yassa Marinade.

"I totally hated rice as a kid! All I ever ate was the instant kind. Now that I’ve learned how to make it, I eat it almost every day.”

4. Give it a swoosh.

© John Kernick

Soaking and swirling the rice reduces some of the starchiness.

5. Naturally nonstick.

© John Kernick

A well-seasoned cast-iron skillet is ideal for the perfect crispy rice.

Get the recipe: Crispy Coconut Sticky Rice