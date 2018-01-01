As that other red meat, bison adds an earthy, musty flavor to a meal. It's also leaner than beef and packs in a third fewer calories, which is even more reason for the health-conscious meat eater to stock up. But, sometimes, that lack of fat can also be a curse in the kitchen. Superlean meat has a tendency to dry out and fat often adds tons of flavor. If you don't want to wrap your bison in bacon, you can try grilling or quickly searing in a hot pan. F&W's guide gives you plenty of recipes that keep your meat juicy and flavorful.