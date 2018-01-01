If you have a whole chicken on your hands, you're probably going to roast it. Roast chicken is one of those classic Sunday dinners that gives you tons of leftovers to put in soups, salads and sandwiches over the following week. Food & Wine can elevate your roasting game by giving you new flavor ideas for traditional recipes. Or if you're someone who's tired of the same techniques, we have a few suggestions. Find out how to cook your chicken over a can of beer or try butterflying it—called spatchcocking—before cooking it on the grill. We have the old, the new and the completely unexpected.