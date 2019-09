17 Warming Chicken Stew Recipes

We have chicken stew filed under our favorite “sitck-to-your-ribs” recipes—it’s the kind of dish that warms you from the inside out, and it’s incredibly versatile, too. In this roundup, we pay homage to some of our favorite recipes, from Gabriel Rucker’s chicken stew with shiitake and lemongrass to Grace Parisi’s incredibly creamy chicken goulash with moist biscuit dumplings. When the weather starts to get cold, you’ll be glad to have a hot bowl ready to eat.