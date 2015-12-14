Leftover Chicken Recipes
Leftover Blue Cheese Chicken Salad Sandwich
Jonathan Waxman’s tasty chicken salad is dressed with a mix of yogurt and Gorgonzola cheese.
Chicken and Broccoli Casserole
Simmering the reserved chicken bones in the milk increases the chicken flavor of this casserole.
Chicken Mole Casserole
This faux mole is made from ingredients that you probably already have in your pantry.
Rosemary Chicken, Bacon and Potato Soup
Potatoes and bacon make this hearty chicken soup extra satisfying.
Chicken and Wild Rice Soup
Amanda Johnson uses leftover chicken or turkey, and wild rice harvested nearby, to make this lovely soup.
Curried Chicken Salad with Roasted Carrots
Eli Sussman creates a healthy chicken salad with dried fruit, nuts, vegetables, and a tangy, curry-spiced yogurt instead of the usual mayo.
Chicken-and-Rice Salad with Pesto Yogurt Dressing
Dinner doesn't get much simpler than this: Boil some rice and toss it with pesto, yogurt, and rotisserie chicken from the supermarket. Leftover cooked chicken or turkey will work just fine, too.
Lemon Chicken and Kale Soup
Simple chicken soup becomes extra special with healthy kale and a squeeze of fresh lemon juice.
Fast Rotisserie Chicken Lasagna
Use leftover rotisserie chicken and you can have this lasagna prepped and in the oven in only 15 minutes.
Chicken Hash with Eggs
Using leftover chicken in a hash with green pepper, onion and jalapeños makes a nice, hearty breakfast. A dash of hot sauce is delicious here.
Thai Chicken Soup
Chef Spike Gjerde says this soup is his family staple. The flavors are bright and the dish is easy to make, especially with store-bought rotisserie chicken. Gjerde adds lemongrass, ginger and plenty of lime to create a broth that's light, tangy and deeply aromatic.
Pulled Chicken Tacos with Spicy Black Beans
Both the chicken and black beans for these tacos can be made ahead and pulled out for easy dinners. The black beans alone make a great vegetarian filling.
Chicken Tortilla Soup
If you don't have time to fry your own tortilla strips, store-bought tortilla chips will work in a pinch.
Curry Chicken and Cabbage Soup with Coconut Milk
Creamy coconut milk and curry powder tie together the great flavors in this Asian-inspired chicken and cabbage soup.
Comforting Chicken Noodle Soup
Any type of pasta you have on hand will work in this classic chicken noodle soup—just be sure it's cooked al dente.
Chicken and Broccoli Soup
Loved by the whole family, this chicken and broccoli soup recipe is sure to please even the pickiest of eaters.