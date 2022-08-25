Easy Chicken and Dumplings

Sprinkle chicken thighs evenly with 1 teaspoon salt and 1/2 teaspoon pepper. Place chicken, skin side down, in a medium Dutch oven; cook over medium-high, undisturbed, until skin is browned and crisp, about 10 minutes. Transfer chicken to a plate, reserving drippings in Dutch oven.

Add onion, carrots, and celery to Dutch oven. Cook over medium-high, stirring often, until just softened, about 6 minutes. Add all-purpose flour, and cook, stirring constantly, 30 seconds. Stir in 6 cups water, stock base, and thyme sprigs. Return chicken to Dutch oven; bring to a boil over medium-high. Reduce heat to medium-low, and gently boil, stirring occasionally, until vegetables are tender and a thermometer inserted in thickest portion of chicken registers at least 165°F, about 15 minutes. Remove chicken from Dutch oven (keep Dutch oven over medium-low heat), and transfer to a cutting board; let cool 5 minutes. Shred chicken, discarding skin and bones. Remove thyme from Dutch oven; discard. Return shredded chicken to Dutch oven. Stir in remaining 1 teaspoon salt and remaining 1/4 teaspoon pepper.