Easy Chicken and Dumplings

This satisfying one-pot meal of silky chicken and tender dumplings starts with searing chicken thighs to render fat to cook the mirepoix in, building a flavorful base for this classic dish. Self-rising flour, buttermilk, and butter are the only ingredients in the pillowy dumplings, which come together in the final minutes, cooking right in the creamy soup. This recipe was inspired by Clara Klein, sommelier at Sunday Vinyl in Denver, who likes to pair chicken and dumplings with a glass of Chardonnay. "Chicken and Chardonnay is a match made in heaven," she says. "It's basically a warm hug from your grandma. That little whisper of tang and richness from the wine is like adding a dollop of crème fraîche to the final bowl." Of course, there's no reason you can't have both. 

By
Anna Theoktisto
Photo of Anna Theoktisto
Anna Theoktisto

Anna Theoktisto is a recipe tester and developer. Anna has been working in Dotdash Meredith test kitchens since 2017, and her recipes and writing have appeared in over 10 nationally distributed print publications, as well as on various digital platforms. When not in the kitchen, Anna enjoys hiking with her son, husband, and 2 dogs, and fostering puppies for a local animal rescue group.

Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 25, 2022
Easy Chicken and Dumplings
Photo: Photo by Antonis Achilleos / Food Styling by Chelsea Zimmer / Prop Styling by Thom Driver
Prep Time:
20 mins
Total Time:
80 mins
Servings:
4

Ingredients

  • 4 bone-in, skin-on chicken thighs (about 1 1/2 pounds)

  • 2 teaspoons kosher salt, divided

  • ¾ teaspoon black pepper, divided, plus more for garnish

  • 1 medium-size (9-ounce) yellow onion, chopped (about 1 cup)

  • 2 medium carrots (about 6 ounces), peeled and cut into 1/4-inch-thick rounds (about 1 cup)

  • 2 large celery stalks (about 5 ounces), chopped (about 1 1/3 cups)

  • ¼ cup all-purpose flour

  • 6 cups water

  • 1 tablespoon jarred chicken stock base (such as Better Than Bouillon)

  • 1 small bunch thyme sprigs, tied with kitchen twine, plus fresh thyme leaves for garnish

  • 1 ½ cups self-rising flour (about 6 ounces)

  • ¾ cup buttermilk

  • 2 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted

Directions

  1. Sprinkle chicken thighs evenly with 1 teaspoon salt and 1/2 teaspoon pepper. Place chicken, skin side down, in a medium Dutch oven; cook over medium-high, undisturbed, until skin is browned and crisp, about 10 minutes. Transfer chicken to a plate, reserving drippings in Dutch oven.

  2. Add onion, carrots, and celery to Dutch oven. Cook over medium-high, stirring often, until just softened, about 6 minutes. Add all-purpose flour, and cook, stirring constantly, 30 seconds. Stir in 6 cups water, stock base, and thyme sprigs. Return chicken to Dutch oven; bring to a boil over medium-high. Reduce heat to medium-low, and gently boil, stirring occasionally, until vegetables are tender and a thermometer inserted in thickest portion of chicken registers at least 165°F, about 15 minutes. Remove chicken from Dutch oven (keep Dutch oven over medium-low heat), and transfer to a cutting board; let cool 5 minutes. Shred chicken, discarding skin and bones. Remove thyme from Dutch oven; discard. Return shredded chicken to Dutch oven. Stir in remaining 1 teaspoon salt and remaining 1/4 teaspoon pepper.

  3. Stir together self-rising flour, buttermilk, and butter in a medium bowl until batter is just combined. Bring soup to a boil over medium-high. Drop batter by heaping tablespoonfuls into boiling soup. Cover and reduce heat to medium. Cook, undisturbed, until dumplings are cooked through, about 18 minutes. Garnish with additional pepper and thyme leaves.

Suggested Pairing

Au Bon Climat Santa Barbara County Chardonnay

Related Articles
Stuffat Tal-Fenek (Maltese Braised Rabbit)
Stuffat Tal-Fenek (Maltese Braised Rabbit)
Roast Chicken and Warm Escarole Caesar
Roast Chicken and Warm Escarole Caesar
Chicken Soup with Ginger and Cilantro
Chicken Soup with Ginger and Cilantro
Braised Chicken Thighs with Olives and Apricots
The Best, Most Foolproof Way to Cook Chicken Thighs
Pepper Jelly Glazed Chicken Thighs with Grilled Peppers
Pepper Jelly–Glazed Chicken Thighs with Grilled Peppers
Wild Mushroom Swiss Dutch Baby
Wild Mushroom-and-Swiss Dutch Baby
Charred Chile-Marinated Grilled Chicken
Charred Chile–Marinated Grilled Chicken Tacos
Herb Garden Matzo Ball Soup
Herb Garden Matzo Ball Soup
Braised brisket tater tot casserole
Braised Brisket Potato Tot Casserole
Chicken Karaage
Tori No Karaage (Chicken Karaage)
Juicy Lemon-and-Herb Roast Chicken
Juicy Lemon-and-Herb Roast Chicken
Super Crispy Fried Chicken Sandwiches Recipe
Super-Crispy Fried Chicken Sandwiches
Fettuccine with White Chicken Ragu
Fettuccine with White Chicken Ragù
Air Fryer Fried Chicken
Air Fryer Fried Chicken with Hot Honey
Citrus and Fennel Chicken with Olives and Calabrian Chiles
Citrus and Fennel Chicken with Olives and Calabrian Chiles
Easy Fried Chicken
Easy Fried Chicken