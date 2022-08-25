Ingredients Chicken Easy Chicken and Dumplings This satisfying one-pot meal of silky chicken and tender dumplings starts with searing chicken thighs to render fat to cook the mirepoix in, building a flavorful base for this classic dish. Self-rising flour, buttermilk, and butter are the only ingredients in the pillowy dumplings, which come together in the final minutes, cooking right in the creamy soup. This recipe was inspired by Clara Klein, sommelier at Sunday Vinyl in Denver, who likes to pair chicken and dumplings with a glass of Chardonnay. "Chicken and Chardonnay is a match made in heaven," she says. "It's basically a warm hug from your grandma. That little whisper of tang and richness from the wine is like adding a dollop of crème fraîche to the final bowl." Of course, there's no reason you can't have both. By Anna Theoktisto Anna Theoktisto Instagram Anna Theoktisto is a recipe tester and developer. Anna has been working in Dotdash Meredith test kitchens since 2017, and her recipes and writing have appeared in over 10 nationally distributed print publications, as well as on various digital platforms. When not in the kitchen, Anna enjoys hiking with her son, husband, and 2 dogs, and fostering puppies for a local animal rescue group. Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines Published on August 25, 2022 Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Photo by Antonis Achilleos / Food Styling by Chelsea Zimmer / Prop Styling by Thom Driver Prep Time: 20 mins Total Time: 80 mins Servings: 4 Ingredients 4 bone-in, skin-on chicken thighs (about 1 1/2 pounds) 2 teaspoons kosher salt, divided ¾ teaspoon black pepper, divided, plus more for garnish 1 medium-size (9-ounce) yellow onion, chopped (about 1 cup) 2 medium carrots (about 6 ounces), peeled and cut into 1/4-inch-thick rounds (about 1 cup) 2 large celery stalks (about 5 ounces), chopped (about 1 1/3 cups) ¼ cup all-purpose flour 6 cups water 1 tablespoon jarred chicken stock base (such as Better Than Bouillon) 1 small bunch thyme sprigs, tied with kitchen twine, plus fresh thyme leaves for garnish 1 ½ cups self-rising flour (about 6 ounces) ¾ cup buttermilk 2 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted Directions Sprinkle chicken thighs evenly with 1 teaspoon salt and 1/2 teaspoon pepper. Place chicken, skin side down, in a medium Dutch oven; cook over medium-high, undisturbed, until skin is browned and crisp, about 10 minutes. Transfer chicken to a plate, reserving drippings in Dutch oven. Add onion, carrots, and celery to Dutch oven. Cook over medium-high, stirring often, until just softened, about 6 minutes. Add all-purpose flour, and cook, stirring constantly, 30 seconds. Stir in 6 cups water, stock base, and thyme sprigs. Return chicken to Dutch oven; bring to a boil over medium-high. Reduce heat to medium-low, and gently boil, stirring occasionally, until vegetables are tender and a thermometer inserted in thickest portion of chicken registers at least 165°F, about 15 minutes. Remove chicken from Dutch oven (keep Dutch oven over medium-low heat), and transfer to a cutting board; let cool 5 minutes. Shred chicken, discarding skin and bones. Remove thyme from Dutch oven; discard. Return shredded chicken to Dutch oven. Stir in remaining 1 teaspoon salt and remaining 1/4 teaspoon pepper. Stir together self-rising flour, buttermilk, and butter in a medium bowl until batter is just combined. Bring soup to a boil over medium-high. Drop batter by heaping tablespoonfuls into boiling soup. Cover and reduce heat to medium. Cook, undisturbed, until dumplings are cooked through, about 18 minutes. Garnish with additional pepper and thyme leaves. Suggested Pairing Au Bon Climat Santa Barbara County Chardonnay Print