Juicier, cheaper and easier to cook than any other part of the bird, chicken thighs deserve much more attention. Instead of drying out like lean chicken breasts do, chicken thighs can stand up to high heat and reheating—making them great for leftovers or make-ahead meals. Plus, they're usually sold with the skin on, which makes for extra crispy flavor in your meal. Food & Wine helps you embrace this underappreciated ingredient with delicious recipes that will convert even the staunchest dark meat haters.