Sometime during the low-fat health craze of the 1990s, chicken breasts overtook chicken legs as America’s go-to poultry. Luckily home cooks are now revisiting chicken legs, which are easy to cook and packed with flavor. Chicken legs are made up of the thigh—the portion above the knee joint—and the drumstick. Both portions are dark meat, meaning they stay moist in the oven and are difficult to overcook. Choose inexpensive skin-on, bone-in legs and you’ll have the base for many delicious recipes. F&W’s guide to chicken legs has recipes that span the globe from Soy-Maple-Glazed Chicken Legs to Chicken Legs Coq au Vin.