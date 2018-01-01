"I love skirt steak because it's just fatty enough, and it cooks quickly, which is great for dinner parties," says chef Vinny Dotolo, co-owner of Animal, Son of a Gun and Trois Mec with partner chef Jon Shook. Skirt steak is a thin, long cut with a lot of visible muscle fibers, which makes it perfect with marinades and high-heat cooking methods. Food & Wine gives you the skills to make the best skirt steak dishes, including chef-inspired recipes for weeknight dinners, parties or summer cookouts.