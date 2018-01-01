There's a reason that the ribeye is one of the most popular menu items at a steakhouse. It's cut from the upper rib cage, just below the shoulder, in an area of the cow that does very little work. This steak is noticeably more tender with a rich and buttery texture, much of which is likely due to the ribeye's high fat content. Its generous marbling keeps the steak juicy throughout cooking and adds a lot of flavor. F&W's guide to ribeye helps you cook this cut perfectly and offers ideas for rubs, bastes and other flavorings.