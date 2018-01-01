The porterhouse is that beautiful cut of meat with a large, T-shaped bone in the middle—the larger side represents the strip loin and the smaller side is a portion from the tenderloin. This bulky cut is expensive, but it has still managed to gain a huge fan base. In fact, it's one of star chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten's favorites, with a simple sprinkling of salt and pepper. "The porterhouse has a lot of bone," he says. "And the bone brings the flavor." F&W's guide gives you the skills to prepare the perfect porterhouse, with tips from chefs, easy-to-follow recipes and videos to illustrate the techniques.