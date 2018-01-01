When you don’t know what to throw on the grill one day this summer, consider flank steak. Not only does it have a rich, beefy flavor, but it’s actually a lot cheaper than most other steak options. This cut of beef takes exceptionally well to marinades—flavor easily seeps into the grooves of its prominent muscle fibers. Flank steak is lean and not very thick, so it only requires a quick trip over high heat to sear the outside and lightly cook the center. Cut the meat thinly across the grain to keep it tender. F&W’s guide to this popular steak gives you plenty of backyard barbecue ideas, creative marinade and rub recipes and even a few wine pairings to go with your meal.