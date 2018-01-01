Whether you prize it or think it’s completely overhyped, filet mignon makes you picture an expensive, candlelit dinner at a high-end restaurant (cliché points if it’s Valentine’s Day). But there’s a reason this cut of beef comes with a hefty price tag: it cooks up incredibly tender and comes in limited supply. Unlike muscley brisket, filet mignon comes from the tail end of the much smaller tenderloin. You won't have to do much (and shouldn't) to a filet mignon to get an almost buttery piece of meat. It’s lean without a ton of beefy flavor, so it's often served with sauce or wrapped in bacon to keep it from drying out. F&W’s guide has all the recipe ideas you'll need to cook up an extra-special dinner.