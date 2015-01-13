44 Best Steak Recipes
Porterhouse Steak
For a perfectly tender and crusty steak, brothers Bryan and Michael Voltaggio salt their meat up to 12 hours before and let it sit, uncovered, in the refrigerator. This step seasons the meat to its core and pulls out moisture for a better sear.
Steakhouse-Style Rib Eyes
Jaw-dropping centerpiece dishes require two essentials: salt and time. Preseasoning is the simplest thing you can do to make a good piece of meat great.
Butter-Basted Rib Eye Steaks
This steak is based on a recipe from Alain Ducasse. Halfway through cooking, these bone-in rib eyes are basted with a mixture of butter, thyme and garlic, so they're crusty outside and richly flavored.
Balsamic Marinated Flank Steak
A balsamic vinaigrette doubles as a marinade here, giving flank steak enormous flavor during a 24-hour soak. Grace Parisi suggests drizzling any extra vinaigrette over the grilled vegetables and the steak.
Grilled Hanger Steak with Kimchi-Apple Slaw
Chef and TV personality Judy Joo marinates juicy hanger steak in a potent soy-and-sesame-oil marinade that works in just 15 minutes. The meat needs less than 10 minutes on the grill.
Throwback Porterhouse Steaks
Butcher Tom Mylan loves making big porterhouse steaks like his father did in the 1980s, brushing them with a simple and delicious combination of bottled barbecue sauce spiked with cheap beer.
Minute Steak Stacks with Herbed Anchovy Butter
This great recipe calls for pounded-thin top round steaks that are very quickly cooked, then served in a stack with ample amounts of anchovy-herb butter sandwiched in between the steaks.
Spice-Rubbed T-Bone Steaks
Big, thick steaks need a lot of seasoning, so be sure to cover them liberally with salt, pepper and any rub before grilling.
Grilled Texas Rib Eye
Most American cooks buy beautifully marbled rib eye steaks without the bone, but Tim Love opts for the heftier bone-in variety. To help keep the steaks extra-juicy, he sears them on the grill, then lets them rest before he finishes cooking.
Balsamic-and-Rosemary-Marinated Florentine Steak
Chef Nancy Silverton adores Antica Macelleria Cecchini, Dario Cecchini's famous butcher shop in the Tuscan town of Panzano, where she buys thick porterhouses to make this classic recipe. Chef Matt Molina and his entourage prepared the dish on their last night in Italy, marinating the meat in olive oil, balsamic vinegar and rosemary.
Grilled Steaks with Onion Sauce and Onion Relish
Jonathon Sawyer likes serving grilled meat, like these rib eye steaks, with a tangy sauce that he makes by simmering red onions and jalapeños with water and vinegar, then pureeing them until silky.
Skirt Steak with Paprika Butter
"I love skirt steak because it's just fatty enough, and it cooks quickly, which is great for dinner parties," says Vinny Dotolo. He serves the steak thinly sliced, with a lightly smoky, tangy paprika butter.
Grilled Skirt Steak with Green Sriracha
"So many cultures have some version of a pesto or chimichurri," says Susan Feniger, who uses southeast Asian coconut, chiles and kaffir lime leaves to create a green Sriracha, a Thai-style hot sauce.
Rib Eye Steaks with Pete's Barbecue Sauce
Pete Evans on grilling outside: "It's just more fun than cooking indoors—and it gets my kids off Facebook."
Ethiopian Spiced Steak
Mark Bittman's Grilled Skirt Steak with Chimichurri Sauce
Food columnist Mark Bittman often uses skirt steak, a thin cut that cooks quickly. Don't grill it beyond medium rare, he advises, or it becomes quite tough.
Grilled Steak with Cucumber-and-Daikon Salad
David Myers grills with bincho (hard white charcoal) and serves the steak with yuzu kosho, a condiment of yuzu (a citrus), chiles and salt. Home cooks can use a grill pan or any kind of outdoor grill for strip steaks. The topping: lemon zest, chile, daikon and cucumber salad.
Grilled Rib-Eye Steaks with Roasted Rosemary Potatoes
Castel de Paolis's grilled rib eye is wonderful, but it's the potatoes that make this dish unforgettably good. First parboiled, then roasted with rosemary and a healthy glug of olive oil, the potatoes become marvelously crispy on the outside while remaining light, fluffy and buttery within.
Grilled Flank Steak with Sichuan Peppercorns
Marcia Kiesel loves the numbing heat of Sichuan peppercorns. Inspired by dan dan, the Sichuan noodle dish, she seasons flank steaks with a simple but potent blend of the peppercorns and store-bought Chinese black bean-garlic paste.
Peppered Beef Tenderloin with Roasted Garlic-Herb Butter
Our national appetite for grilled meat shows no sign of abating. In Big Bob Gibson's BBQ Book, pit master Chris Lilly shares his secrets for prizewinning meat—like the beef here, marinated in black pepper and brown sugar.
Grilled Porterhouse Steak with Summer Vegetables
Chef Kerry Simon grills steak and vegetables over a hot charcoal fire, then smokes a whole chicken over the smoldering coals to eat later.
Cola-Marinated Flank Steak with Frito Chilaquiles
To make his version of chilaquiles (fried tortilla chips lightly cooked in salsa), Jamie Bissonnette unabashedly opts for Fritos. “They have great corn flavor, and they are crunchier than I could ever get tortillas by frying them myself.”
Coffee-Rubbed Strip Steaks with Chimichurri Sauce
This bright and fresh chimichurri is used twice: as a sauce for the steak and as a dressing for the accompanying herb salad.
Marinated Skirt Steak Tacos with Pecan-Chipotle Salsa
April Bloomfield worked with chef Roberto Santibañez to develop a menu of admittedly inauthentic, but very delicious and creative Mexican-inspired dishes like this amazing skirt steak taco.
Hanger Steak with Warm Bulgur Salad
Boost the flavor of the meat by marinating it in garlic, cumin and olive oil.
Grilled Skirt Steak with Rösti Potatoes
One of Francis Mallmann's favorite ways to eat steak is to season it with salt and pepper, throw it on the grill, and serve it with crispy potato cakes to soak up all the meat juices. Sides of fresh tomatoes and lemony pureed avocado help brighten the flavors and lighten the dish.
Grilled Skirt Steak with Poblano-Corn Sauce and Salsa
In this ingenious 3-ingredient recipe, grilled fresh corn and poblano chile are used in two ways: Half of the mixture gets pureed into a sauce that's served under seared skirt steak and the rest becomes a chunky salsa that's spooned on top.
Lemon-and-Garlic-Marinated Flat Iron Steak
The flat iron steak, which sits on the shoulder blade next to the teres major, is great for marinating and grilling.
Chile-Glazed Hanger Steak
Never grill a thick steak like hanger over high heat; it will burn long before it's cooked through.
Spicy Thai Steak
Any leftover marinated steak is perfect for serving over a salad or in sandwiches.
Chipotle-Marinated Flatiron Steak with Avocado-Corn Relish
The flatiron steak, a.k.a. the top blade steak, is a marbled cut of beef from the shoulder. Uniform in thickness and rectangular in shape (just like an old-fashioned iron), it's easy to butterfly for quick cooking on the grill. Here, Melissa Rubel Jacobson flavors the meat with a bold Southwestern-style marinade made with smoky chipotle and fresh orange juice.
Grilled Flank Steak with Corn, Tomato and Asparagus Salad
Mark Fuller prepares this steak in the spring and summer to showcase the Pacific Northwest's iconic Walla Walla onions and morel mushrooms. The tomato-and-asparagus salad he serves alongside the beef would be wonderful all on its own as a first course.
Four-Pepper Steak au Poivre
When preparing steaks for the grill, Steven Raichlen typically applies rubs and seasonings first, then drizzles the meat with oil. But here he applies an oil-based paste before sprinkling on a pungent blend of peppercorns, which helps the Asian-flavored crust cling to the steak as it cooks.
Golden Steak and Eggs
L.A. chef Marcel Vigneron loves using healthy turmeric in both its fresh and powdered forms. Here, he seasons a flatiron steak with it, then fries eggs with fresh turmeric, lending the dish a peppery flavor and bright orange hue.
Stuffed Flatiron Steak
Grilled Rib Eyes with Mushrooms and Fish Sauce
Chef Zak Pelaccio is known for bold Malaysian-inspired recipes. He seasons even non-Asian dishes with Asian fish sauce in place of salt, because it adds an extra dimension of flavor—thus inspiring the steak and sautéed-mushroom recipe here.
Southeast Asian Rib Eye Steaks
The anchovies and dry mustard in the marinade for these steaks add a salty, almost umami-like flavor to the meat.
Beef Tenderloin Steaks with Celery Root Gratin
William Abitbol substitutes nutty celery root for potato in his riff on a classic creamy gratin. He serves it with his tenderloin steakstopped with a rich pan sauce.
Mexican Spice-Rubbed Rib Eyes with Lime Butter
For this intensely flavorful rib eye steak from chef Bernie Kantak, restaurateur Peter Kasperski skips the obvious choice—Cabernet—in favor of an Argentinean Malbec.