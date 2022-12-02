News McDonald’s New Drive-Thru Concept Could Seriously Cut Wait Times You could soon pick up your Big Mac with ease. By Mike Pomranz Mike Pomranz Instagram Website Mike Pomranz began covering craft beer professionally in 2006, branching out into all aspects of food and beverage before joining the Food & Wine team in 2014. He's also a cidermaker, bar owner, and alcoholic beverage importer.Expertise: beer and cider.Experience: Mike Pomranz has been a part of America's craft beer scene since touring the Pyramid Brewery in Berkeley, California, with a fake ID in 1997. He's been writing professionally since 2002, and branched out into beer journalism in 2006 before eventually tackling all aspects of food and beverage. His work has appeared in dozens of publications including Time, People, Playboy, VinePair, Travel + Leisure, and Eater. Mike currently resides in Sheffield, England, where he owns the Cider Hole. Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines Published on December 2, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Courtesy of McDonald's of North Texas Just as cars changed the way restaurants were built, inspiring the advent of the drive-thru, apps are now changing how the drive-thru operates, too. And McDonald's is taking notice. Drive-thrus were constructed to allow customers to place and receive orders with ease. But now that customers can order remotely through apps, restaurants are realizing a pick-up window may be all that's necessary. In June, Taco Bell revealed its restaurant of the future, which features multiple pick-up-only lanes, and this week, McDonald's followed suit, unveiling a similar concept at its new test location just outside of Fort Worth, Texas. Among several new features at this small-format, take-away-focused location is the "Order Ahead Lane," described by McDonald's as "a brand new way to pick up your order." McDonald's Is Giving Away a Dozen 'McGold Cards' That Grant You Free Food for Life Separate from the traditional drive-thru, this new lane is specifically for customers who placed their orders in advance through the McDonald's app. Their order is delivered to cars via a conveyor, reducing human interaction even further. "The technology in this restaurant not only allows us to serve our customers in new, innovative ways, it gives our restaurant team the ability to concentrate more on order speed and accuracy, which makes the experience more enjoyable for everyone," Keith Vanecek, the franchisee operating this new location, stated. Courtesy of McDonald's of North Texas Customers willing to exit their vehicles can find an even faster way to grab their food via a dedicated pick-up shelf inside. Though if you don't feel like using the app, all is not lost, as the location also has digital ordering kiosks. And things should be easier for delivery drivers because the test restaurant has dedicated delivery driver parking spaces and a separate delivery pick-up room. Tweaks have been made behind the scenes, as well. McDonald's says this test location features a new kitchen format with streamlined operations. And thanks to its "enhanced technology," the Order Ahead Lane even identifies when customers are near the restaurant to know when it's time to start preparing their order. "At McDonald's, we've been setting the standard for drive-thrus for more than 45 years," Max Carmona, senior director of global design and restaurant development at McDonald's, added. "As our customers' needs continue to change, we are committed to finding new ways to serve them faster and easier than ever before." Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit