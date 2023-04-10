McDonald's Is Dropping an All-New McFlurry

The warm weather is creeping in and has us thinking of one thing and one thing only: Icy cold desserts. And McDonald's is about to deliver us all a springtime hit.

Starting this week, on April 12, McFlurry fans can get their hands on an all-new flavor, the Strawberry Shortcake McFlurry.

McDonald's explained in a statement, the dessert is made with its signature vanilla soft serve, strawberry-flavored clusters, and a heaping portion of crispy shortbread cookies mixed in. Though it will be an all-new flavor for those living in the United States, as All Recipes reported, the flavor has been a part of the McDonald's Singapore menu for a while (although, there it's sold with chocolate Oreo pieces mixed in as well).

But be warned, if you want one, you'd better act fast because the Shortcake McFlurry will only be offered for a limited time. And it will only be offered at participating McDonald's nationwide while supplies last.

However, this isn't the only new little treat coming to McDonald's this spring. According to McDonald's, it's also dropping a new lemonade drink, too.

"This recipe was developed by McDonald's chefs and features real lemon juice, bits of lemon pulp, and real cane sugar," McDonald's shared on its website.

This, too, however, is only available in select spots and only while supplies last. But McDonald's did note you should be able to find it in major metropolitan areas, including Seattle, Chicago, New York City, and Dallas.

Though the McFlurry is most certainly a fan-favorite, it has a reputation of being hard to find due to often broken-down machines. But, in 2020, Rashiq Zahid "reverse engineered McDonald's internal API," as he said, and created the website McBroken.com, which tracks every McDonald's in the U.S. and displays it on its site, marking it as either red for "broken" or green for "working" so would-be McFlurry fans won't be disappointed when they go to order. If you're wondering, as of the time of writing, about 10% of machines across the U.S. were listed as "broken," but really, we'll take those 90% odds for a delicious treat.

