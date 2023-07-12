Say Goodbye to Cinnamon Rolls and Apple Fritters at McDonald's

A few days ago, Mark Vayntraub posted some McDonald’s news on his popular @markie_devo Instagram account, where he frequently shares snack-related scoops and insider knowledge about everything from limited-edition sodas to the date you can officially order your first Pumpkin Spice Latte of the year.

“I gave you some good news today, how’s about some bad news,” he posted over the weekend. "McDonald’s are currently phasing out the three bakery items that were released on Oct 28th, 2020. The goods are the Apple Fritter, Blueberry Muffin and the Cinnamon Roll. Get them while you still can, they’ll be discontinued by July 15th 2023.”

He was right. McDonald’s confirmed on Tuesday that it is, in fact, discontinuing those three McCafé Bakery items (so if an Apple Fritter is part of your go-to breakfast order, you might want to order an extra one this week).

“We’re always listening to our fans and adjusting our menu based on what they crave,” a McDonald’s spokesperson said in a statement, according to Nation’s Restaurant News. “Starting this month, we’ll be phasing out our McCafé Bakery line-up, including the Apple Fritter, Blueberry Muffin and Cinnamon Roll. We know goodbyes are never easy — but fans can still satisfy their sweet tooth with our iconic chocolate chip cookies, baked apple pie and frozen desserts at restaurants nationwide.”

When McDonald’s added the three McCafé items in the fall of 2020, they were its first new bakery offerings since cookies joined the menu in 2012. Despite being the kind of pastries synonymous with breakfast, that McCafé trio was available all day long at participating restaurants.

“We’re continuing our breakfast innovation by adding tasty new sweet options with our new McCafé Bakery lineup,” Linda VanGosen, McDonald’s then-vice-president of brand and menu strategy, said at the time. “We know our customers deserve a break now more than ever, and are excited to give them another reason to visit their favorite breakfast destination by offering delicious flavors they crave, any time of the day.”

But don’t worry, McDonald’s will still be able to take care of your snacking needs. According to Vayntraub’s Insta-sources, a limited-edition cookies-and-creme pie will be available at select restaurants in Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, and Seattle starting on Friday, July 14. It’s not an apple fritter or a cinnamon roll, but surely we can all learn to love again.