McDonald's Is Giving Away Four 'McGold Cards' That Grant You Free Food for Life

Now's your chance to be a McVIP.

By
Mike Pomranz
Photo of Mike Pomranz
Mike Pomranz

Mike Pomranz began covering craft beer professionally in 2006, branching out into all aspects of food and beverage before joining the Food & Wine team in 2014. He's also a cidermaker, bar owner, and alcoholic beverage importer.

Expertise: beer and cider.

Experience: Mike Pomranz has been a part of America's craft beer scene since touring the Pyramid Brewery in Berkeley, California, with a fake ID in 1997. He's been writing professionally since 2002, and branched out into beer journalism in 2006 before eventually tackling all aspects of food and beverage. His work has appeared in dozens of publications including Time, People, Playboy, VinePair, Travel + Leisure, and Eater. Mike currently resides in Sheffield, England, where he owns the Cider Hole.

Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 29, 2022
McDonald's McGold Card
Photo:

Courtesy of McDonald's

It's quite possibly the most legendary perk in the fast food world: The McDonald's McGold Card, entitling its holder to free McDonald's for life. Even if you're not a huge MickeyD's fans, you have to admit that being able to drop into thousands of locations across the country for a free coffee or fries or 30 McRibs on the regular is, at the very least, convenient.

In the past, the card has only been available to specific luminaries — apparently Microsoft-founder Bill Gates and actor Rob Lowe both have one. But that's changed in recent years. In 2018, for the first time ever, McDonald's gave one away as part of a sweepstakes. Now, just in time for the holidays, the chain says they'll be giving one person four McGold Cards — "not just for you, but also three of your besties, too" — to promote the brand’s so-called "SZN of Sharing."

Billed as "a first-of-its kind holiday celebration happening exclusively on the McDonald's App," McDonald’s "SZN of Sharing" will offer things like daily offers on food and merch drops for app users from December 5 to Christmas. Examples of food deals — which change every two or three days — include a BOGO Big Mac, a Double Cheeseburger for 50 cents, or a free 6-piece Chicken McNuggets with a $1 minimum purchase.

And speaking of a minimum purchase, both merch drops will also require users to spend $1 on the app to unlock the goods. The first drop will take place on December 7 and include Chicken McNuggets stockings, McDonald’s Dream Order PJs, a McDonald’s AM Wrapper Hoodie and PM Wrapper Hoodie in Egg McMuffin or Cheeseburger prints, and a puzzle featuring McDonald’s dipping sauces. The second drop, set for December 14, will be in partnership with Diamond Supply Co. and feature Hamburglar graphic tees, a hoodie, and a beanie.

But back to the McGold Card, every purchase made through the app during the SZN of Sharing will also give users a chance to win the four legendary cards — which, according to the official rules, are technically the equivalent of two meals per week for 50 years.

"Our fans have been fascinated by the lore of the McGold Card and if it really exists," Tariq Hassan, McDonald's USA chief marketing and customer experience officer, stated. "Now, we’ll make this McDonald’s legend a reality for our fans by giving them the ultimate holiday gift — a chance to win a card and then share access to it with three of their family or friends."

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
McDonald's and Cactus Plant Flea Market Happy Meal Toys
McDonald's Announces Adult Happy Meal Collab with Cactus Plant Flea Market
A person holds a delicious fast food cheeseburger
Where to Get Free Food on National Cheeseburger Day
Early Caraway Deal Roundup Tout
Caraway’s Once-a-Year Sale Is Offering Up to $150 Off Its Internet-Famous Cookware Sets
A to-go coffee cup being passed across the counter
Where to Get Free Coffee on National Coffee Day
The 50 Best White Elephants Under $50 for 2022
The 50 Best White Elephant Gifts Under $50 for 2022
Best Drink Advent Calendars
The 12 Best Drink Advent Calendars for 2022
Valentine's Day Food Deals
Valentine's Day 2020: Where to Get Free Food and Deals
super bowl food deals
Super Bowl 2020: Where to Get Deals and Free Food
A Bottle Of Beer And Two Glasses Full Of Beer Sit On A Table
Best Beer Subscription Boxes
Music Midtown 2019 - Day 2
You Can Now Order a Travis Scott Combo Meal at McDonald's
best gift baskets
The 29 Best Gift Baskets and Bundles to Give and Get
Salad in Bowl
Best Meal Delivery Services
National Doughnut Day
National Doughnut Day 2019: Where to Get Free Doughnuts
Tucker's casually uses Creekstone Farms beef and buries it in a mountain of grilled onions
We Found the Best Fast Food in Every State, and They're All Local Obsessions
McDonald's introduces the Mariah Menu, featuring Mariah Carey
A Mariah Carey Menu Hits McDonald's This December with 12 Days of Free Food
Trejo's Tacos
Inside L.A. Hero Danny Trejo's Big, Beautiful Mexican Restaurant Empire