McDonald's Is Giving Away Four 'McGold Cards' That Grant You Free Food for Life

It's quite possibly the most legendary perk in the fast food world: The McDonald's McGold Card, entitling its holder to free McDonald's for life. Even if you're not a huge MickeyD's fans, you have to admit that being able to drop into thousands of locations across the country for a free coffee or fries or 30 McRibs on the regular is, at the very least, convenient.

In the past, the card has only been available to specific luminaries — apparently Microsoft-founder Bill Gates and actor Rob Lowe both have one. But that's changed in recent years. In 2018, for the first time ever, McDonald's gave one away as part of a sweepstakes. Now, just in time for the holidays, the chain says they'll be giving one person four McGold Cards — "not just for you, but also three of your besties, too" — to promote the brand’s so-called "SZN of Sharing."

Billed as "a first-of-its kind holiday celebration happening exclusively on the McDonald's App," McDonald’s "SZN of Sharing" will offer things like daily offers on food and merch drops for app users from December 5 to Christmas. Examples of food deals — which change every two or three days — include a BOGO Big Mac, a Double Cheeseburger for 50 cents, or a free 6-piece Chicken McNuggets with a $1 minimum purchase.

And speaking of a minimum purchase, both merch drops will also require users to spend $1 on the app to unlock the goods. The first drop will take place on December 7 and include Chicken McNuggets stockings, McDonald’s Dream Order PJs, a McDonald’s AM Wrapper Hoodie and PM Wrapper Hoodie in Egg McMuffin or Cheeseburger prints, and a puzzle featuring McDonald’s dipping sauces. The second drop, set for December 14, will be in partnership with Diamond Supply Co. and feature Hamburglar graphic tees, a hoodie, and a beanie.

But back to the McGold Card, every purchase made through the app during the SZN of Sharing will also give users a chance to win the four legendary cards — which, according to the official rules, are technically the equivalent of two meals per week for 50 years.

"Our fans have been fascinated by the lore of the McGold Card and if it really exists," Tariq Hassan, McDonald's USA chief marketing and customer experience officer, stated. "Now, we’ll make this McDonald’s legend a reality for our fans by giving them the ultimate holiday gift — a chance to win a card and then share access to it with three of their family or friends."

