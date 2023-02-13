McDonald's Makes Cardi B and Offset's Regular Date-Night Order an Official Meal

Dinner for two just got easier.

By Ashia Aubourg
Published on February 13, 2023
Offset and Cardi B enjoy their McDonald's meal together
Photo:

Courtesy of McDonald's

Do you know your partner's go-to take-out order? You better, because according to McDonald's, knowing their order is a sign of true love. 

In its Super Bowl commercial, McDonald's celebrated burgers, nuggets, and love with a few adorable couples. Among them were none other than the iconic lovebirds, Cardi B and Offset. The two sat in a cozy, dimly lit McDonald's, passionately gripping hands as they confessed each other's go-to orders.

This boo'd-up ad was just the beginning because starting on Valentine's Day, McDonald's will be serving up the first-ever couple duo meal to honor Cardi B and Offset's relationship.    

The musical icons want their fans to share the meal with someone they appreciate during the season of love. Cardi B shared in a press release, "Whether it's going for a date night or grabbing a bite after late-night studio sessions… I'm always asking Offset to take me to McDonald's." The Grammy award-winning artist continued, "And now, Offset and I have a meal named after us! I want all my fans to try it – especially with that BBQ sauce."

The Cardi B and Offset meal from McDonald's

Courtesy of McDonald's

When pulling up to order the Cardi B & Offset Meal, whether you're with a partner, best friend, or even situationship, fans can indeed expect a meal suited for two. You will get Cardi B's order — a classic McDonald's cheeseburger paired with tangy BBQ sauce and a large Coca-Cola — along with Offset's beloved Quarter Pounder with cheese and a large Hi-C. It all comes together with a large order of fries and a gooey, flaky apple pie. 

The meal is decked out in fun packaging inspired by the couple and includes a Valentine's Day card to share with your special person. "Let me tell you, McDonald's is date night done right," Offset added. "It doesn't have to be all boujee. Get your date, grab some good food, and have fun, that's it."

