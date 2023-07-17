This Bestselling Knife Set Has 'Razor-Sharp' Blades—and It's Over 60% Off Right Now

Chop, slice, and dice.

Sharon Lockley
Sharon Lockley has over 20 years of experience as an editor and writer and has been contributing to Food & Wine and The Spruce Eats since 2019.
Published on July 17, 2023

Whether you’re cutting meat, slicing tomatoes, or dicing up an onion, a good sharp knife is integral to preparing any meal. Knives that fit your hand comfortably and cut through food like butter are imperative, as a dull blade can cause more injury or slip than a sharp one. And, rather than rummaging through a kitchen drawer to find the exact knife you need, having them all in one place is much more convenient when cooking.

A knife block set is the answer. These sets have a wooden block with knives that match in looks and style and include all the knives you need. If you’re searching for one that fits the bill, look no further, as this bestselling knife set with “razor sharp” blades is over 60% off right now at Amazon.

McCook 15-Piece Knife Set

Amazon McCook MC29 Knife Sets

Amazon

This knife block set by McCook has a gorgeous walnut-tone wood block that will look great on any kitchen counter. Every knife is forged from one piece of German stainless steel and is rust- and tarnish-resistant. This 15-piece set covers every type of knife you need, including an 8-inch chef knife, an 8-inch slicing knife, a 5-inch santoku knife, a 5-inch utility knife, a 3.5-inch paring knife, six 4.5-inch serrated steak knives, and two kitchen shears (one that is all-purpose and another that is more utility focused). Plus, to keep these knives at their ultimate sharpness, there is a built-in sharpener in the knife block.

To keep them looking and performing their best, the brand recommends washing these knives by hand after use, and not putting them into the dishwasher. Warm soapy water and a sponge or dish rag are all you need to get them clean.

A favorite of Amazon shoppers, the knife set has earned over 20,600 perfect five-star ratings for its sharpness, design, and the way each blade fits in the hand. One shopper liked the way the knives were individually packaged when they arrived, and wrote, “They are super lightweight and the edges are all very keen and razor sharp. They even add that the handles are “very comfortable to grip.” Another customer writes that the “blades are razor sharp and slice through anything with ease.”

A third reviewer, who had been looking for a knife set that was an all-in-one and wrote that “these fit the bill.” They continue by writing how much they enjoy that there is “a sharpener right in the block.”

Go ahead and grab this bestselling knife set while it’s on sale for $48, and make chopping, slicing, and dicing easier than ever.

At the time of publishing the price was $48.

