Even Instant Iced Coffee Can Have Foam, Thanks to Maxwell House

The coffee brand has a new innovation for at-home iced latte drinkers.

By Adam Campbell-Schmitt
Published on July 26, 2023
Maxwell House Instant Foaming Iced Lattes
Photo:

Courtesy of Maxwell House

It's no secret that instant coffee is better than ever (look no further than this instant iced latte hack). But when it comes to competing with your average coffee chain, Maxwell House is getting innovative. Its newest product brings the barista-made experience home with an instant latte that makes its own foam.

You read that right. In a first-to-market move, Maxwell House's new Iced Latte with Foam line of products will have you rethinking what you expect to come out of one of those little sachets of instant coffee. The steps to making these lattes are the pretty standard instant coffee process: Pour and stir. But once the ice water hits the powdered drink in the bottom of your glass, it adds the extra pizzaz of a layer of foam on top, no milk frother necessary.

Maxwell House Instant Foaming Iced Lattes

Courtesy of Maxwell House

“As iced beverages continue to rise in coffee shops, this opens a huge opportunity to continue the growth of cold in the coffee aisle at grocery stores,” Sweta Kannan, director of marketing and coffee innovation at Kraft Heinz, said. "Our never-before-seen cold-stirred foam technology will allow coffee lovers to save the time and money of going to a coffee shop, and instead inspire them to unleash their inner barista by providing an easy-to-make café-style experience with every sip in three simple steps."

So what, exactly, allows this instant latte to make its own foam? "The powder contains natural food safe ingredients in a gaseous form encapsulated in a matrix of starch and dairy," a Maxwell House spokesperson explained to Food & Wine. "When these ingredients are activated with cold water and stirred, foam starts to form and build, creating a thick, flavorful topping." The instant lattes come in Carmel, Hazelnut, and Vanilla flavors in packs of six pouches.

According to Maxwell House, 31% of all coffee ordered in coffee shops is iced but only a scant 7% of coffee consumed at home is cold (or, at least, intentionally cold — apologies to that mug I always leave forgotten on the kitchen counter). Certainly the rise in bottled cold brew can make a dent in that number — but whether an out-of-the-box idea like instant foaming lattes will move the needle remains to be seen.

