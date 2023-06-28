I've Spent 7 Years Looking for the Perfect Kitchen Shears, and These Are the Only Pair I Use

This is certainly not the case with The Good Shears, which are made with German stainless steel and have a removable silicone grip lining the finger holes. These elements combined make the shears narrow, lightweight, and comfortable to hold with either hand.

The Good Shears , their signature pair of workhorse scissors, is a perfect example of this elevation of the everyday. I purchased my shears in early 2022 and became immediately obsessed. As a left-handed home cook, I’ve struggled for years to find the right scissors, which can be uncomfortable to hold and use with your left hand. Most hefty kitchen shears have a stiff handle that only fits comfortably in one hand. The alternative has always been to either suffer through or buy dedicated left-handed scissors, which are rarely as sharp as normal kitchen shears.

Whether you’re snipping herbs, trimming fresh flower stems, or slicing open packaging, a good pair of kitchen shears is an essential tool. Material Kitchen has a bit of a knack for identifying the most important tools for home cooks and elevating them in both form and function.

The most important thing about these scissors is that the micro-serrated blades are sharp and sturdy. They’re certainly not kid-friendly, but after over one year of heavy use, they've held up well and remain super sharp. This is in part because of their unique design. The shears are constructed out of two pieces of stainless steel that fit together seamlessly at their center. It’s easy to separate them for cleaning, which means they don’t get built up with gunk in hard-to-reach corners. The silicone lining slips out easily so you can sanitize them before moving on to your next task.



Food and Wine /Maddy Sweitzer-Lammé

The ease with which I can clean these scissors means that I’m comfortable going from breaking down a chicken to snipping herbs or stems without worrying about cross-contamination, with just a quick wash in between.

While I value function over form for an item like kitchen shears, The Good Shears are undeniably beautiful. I keep mine out on a magnetic knife block, and friends regularly comment on them. They’re pretty enough that I’ve given pairs as gifts more than half a dozen times since I got my pair. They’re perfect as a thoughtful Christmas present, a practical housewarming gift, or a special birthday present for someone who likes to garden or cook.

Food and Wine/ Maddy Sweitzer-Lammé

They’re extremely well-priced at $35, but they look much fancier. They come in two colors: a more striking gold with a yellow silicone lining, or a more serious silver with a grey lining. Both colorways are striking, but the yellow is a pop of color I’ve come to personally love in my kitchen.

Whether you want a pair of home scissors for hefty crafts or plan to use them to break down whole chickens, The Good Shears are up for the job. I reach for mine so often that I’m considering buying a second pair just to keep in my office. At $35, I might as well.