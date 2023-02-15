Whether you’re a frequent host or a happy homebody, it can be tough to strike a balance between durable everyday kitchen items and those made for elevated dining occasions. Material has been at the forefront with its sleek yet functional designs and cult-favorite items — like the recycled plastic reBoard and handy kitchen knives. Recently the brand has stepped into the world of glassware with the new Full Glass and Half Glass Set. The brand promises “beautiful kitchenware for the discerning home cook,” so we were eager to test those claims with this latest release.

Food and Wine / Dana Fouchia

To buy: The Full Glass Set, $65 at materialkitchen.com, and the Half Glass Set, $50 at materialkitchen.com

After receiving a sample, we immediately loved the look and feel. The glasses arrived in a compact, securely packed box, and upon opening, we were enamored with their curvy and unique shape and versatility. The Full Glass Set, standing at 4.9 inches tall and 3.11 inches wide, is large enough to serve as a water glass or seamlessly double as a cocktail or wine glass. Its shorter counterpart is also suitable for water, wine, or as a rocks glass, and the brand asserts that it was “designed around the size of [its] ideal ice cube.”

Each set comes with four stackable glasses and is available in three cool colors: clear, “Malachite” green, and a gray called “Haze.” The Full Glass Set’s 12-ounce cups rest on a half-moon base, and the 9-ounce Half Glass cups rest directly on the rounded bottom. While the elegant design feels like a modern take on the multi-use drinking glass, the ultra-thin borosilicate glass still feels sturdy enough for the ultimate task of daily use and trips through the dishwasher. The elegant yet durable glasses also conveniently stack into each other for easy, vertical storage.

Food and Wine / Dana Fouchia

While the glasses feel strong yet lightweight when empty, we did find some thickness variation in our Full Glass Set, resulting in slightly uneven weight between glasses. If you don’t mind a little natural look in your glassware, it’s something to consider if that’s not your typical kitchen style.

After a few cycles in the dishwasher, we discovered these glasses are best washed when placed on the top rack. The brand does warn against water collection inside the glass’s bottom half when cleaning and even suggests putting the glass on its side when drying. Also, keep in mind that if limited counter space is an issue, the extra drying space might seem tedious.

Overall, we found Material’s ultra-functional Full Glass Set is undoubtedly up to daily and for special-occasion use and can feel at home in casual and formal settings. We’ll certainly be reaching for this attractive glassware when we require hydration — or a fancy glass to serve up a signature cocktail.

Food and Wine / Dana Fouchia

If you’re looking to update your tablescape, Material also recently launched a line of linens — including a tablecloth, a placemat set, and a napkin set — made of 100% machine-washable flax linen. We recommend always starting with glassware, though, which can give a new look and feel to any kitchen setting.