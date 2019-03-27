Martha Stewart Calls Out Guys Who Don't Know How to Grill

Martha Stewart stopped by The Late Show with Stephen Colbert last night, where she and the host really got into it about grilling. You see, even though Stewart just published a book on the topic (Martha Stewart's Grilling, $17 at Amazon.com), she wasn't a fan of the cooking technique until recently. "I don't like smoke, and I don't like those guys standing out there pressing the food," she told Colbert. "Are you one of those? They're out there squeezing all of the juices out of the hamburgers...and then they burn everything."

The host responded with a defensive, "What do you mean they?" Anyway, Stewart decided to help those clueless grillmasters out by writing a book because, as she put it, "I like to do things the right way." Although she was on the show to demonstrate recipes you can make on the grill, Stewart smartly started her segment by whipping up a sangria made from rosé ice cubes studded with berries and topped with sparkling wine. "You're going to have to start with a drink," she said, "because if you're going to go out grilling you're going to be standing in front of that hot fire." We could not agree more.

Gary Gershoff/Getty Images

Colbert then threw in some remarks about Stewart's stint in jail, to which she replied, "I like this kind of grilling a lot better than that kind of grilling." She seamlessly transitioned to tips on grilling a whole fish (Stewart makes sure to score her seafood so it cooks evenly, then adds a rub made of cumin, oregano, chili powder, salt, olive oil, and cilantro) before turning her handiwork into fish tacos. To cap off her grilling lesson, she made a grilled stone fruit fool. Check out the full clip above, and for the complete recipes, pick up Stewart's latest (and 94th!) cookbook, Grilling.