Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg Return With 'Potluck Party Challenge'

Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg may just be our favorite celebrity BFF's. They give each other sandwich-making tips (Martha learned how to crumble bacon into her mayo from Snoop), they bake green brownies together, and they make guest appearances in each other's cookbooks. And now, after filming two seasons of Martha & Snoop's Potluck Dinner Party on VH1, the pair is teaming up again on a competitive spinoff of the popular series, titled Martha & Snoop's Potluck Party Challenge. They even made a Titanic-themed promotional video for the show (see below), which is truly something special.

Airing Wednesday, April 3 at 10 P.M., the show pits Martha, Snoop, and some of their famous pals against each other, as they compete to make the most delicious dish (and win the coveted Potluck Party Platter)—with a celebrity guest judge presiding over each episode. In the premiere, Matthew McConaughey and Method Man battle it out for the best 4/20 snack spread, with Isla Fisher handing out the final verdict.

While premiere dates for the rest of the episodes have yet to be announced, VH1 did release some brief descriptions. Here are some guests (and themes!) to look forward to:

Battle of the Besties (Best Friend's Day): Tiffany Haddish, Meghan Trainor, and Kandi Burruss

Mother of All Battles (Mother's Day): Octavia Spencer, Fergie, Rumer Willis, and Toya Wright

Summertime Block Party Smackdown: Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas, Kevin Jonas, and Loni Love

Father's Day Feast: Regina Hall, Rev Run, and Jessie T. Usher

Championship Chow Down (Sports): Michael Strahan, Laurie Hernandez, Jesse Palmer, and Michael Rapaport

#Friendsgiving Face Off: Jimmy Kimmel, Yvonne Orji, and Guillermo

Holiday Frost Fight: Paris Hilton, Tank, and Haha Davis

Halloween Food Fight: Eve, Lil Pump, and Tami Roman

Eat Your Heart Out (Valentine's Day): Tamar Braxton, William Shatner, and Trey Songz